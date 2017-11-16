By

Black Lives Matter, Antifa, professors on college campuses nationwide have started a “movement”. Now the FBI data shows it is working. Then you have the hate Jews movement winning as well—in 2016 hate crimes against Jews went up by 20%–again led by college professors and the usual Brownshirts. “A new FBI report indicates that hate crimes committed against white Americans are the fastest growing racial hate crimes in the United States. The FBI report on 2016 Hate Crime Statistics shows that in 2016, there were 876 reported anti-white hate crime offenses in the United States. In 2015, this number was 734, indicating a 19.34 percent increase.” Hate is on the increase—everytime Maxine Waters peaks, it is a hate crime against an individual, a group—or even a region—she really hates the South. Hate is on the rise and the Fake News is quiet. Sad.

FBI: Anti-White Hate Crimes Are The Fastest Growing Racial Hate Crimes In America

Justin Caruso, Daily Caller, 11/13/17

A new FBI report indicates that hate crimes committed against white Americans are the fastest growing racial hate crimes in the United States.

The FBI report on 2016 Hate Crime Statistics shows that in 2016, there were 876 reported anti-white hate crime offenses in the United States. In 2015, this number was 734, indicating a 19.34 percent increase.

There were more racial hate crime offenses altogether in 2016 compared to 2015.

There were 4,029 single-bias incidents that targeted “Race/Ethnicity/Ancestry” in 2015, compared to 4,229 in 2016.

Anti-Hispanic or Latino hate crimes also increased in 2016. In 2015, the number of offenses targeting Hispanic/Latino Americans was 379. In 2016, that increased to 449, an increase of 18.46 percent. Anti-Black hate crimes actually declined by three offenses.

Within religious hate crimes, there were also increases. Anti-Jewish hate crimes increased by 20 percent and anti-Islamic hate crimes increased by 26.57 percent. Anti-Catholic hate crimes also slightly increased.

Since Donald Trump’s election win, many mainstream media reports have centered on hate crimes being supposedly inspired by Donald Trump and his supporters. A number of these reports have turned out to be false