By

Is it possible the FBI is this corrupt? A terrorist enters a synagogue in Texas—holding people inside hostage for several hours. He did not hold a Priest, a Nun, a Pastor, a shoe store manager hostage—all the hostages were Jewish. But the FBI, the Keystone Kops of our time, looking more like the Mafia than a legitimate law enforcement agency (it was caught lying and cheating to help create the Russia Russia scam, now claims the attack Saturday was NOT against Jews. “The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) claimed Saturday that an attack and hostage-taking by an armed Islamic terrorist at a synagogue near Dallas, Texas, was “not specifically related to the Jewish community,” prompting criticism online.”

I would hope who ever made that statement has been fired—and sent to sensitivity training so they can function in the real world.

FBI Claims Attack on Synagogue ‘Not Specifically Related to Jewish Community’

JOEL B. POLLAK, Breitbart, 1/16/22

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) claimed Saturday that an attack and hostage-taking by an armed Islamic terrorist at a synagogue near Dallas, Texas, was “not specifically related to the Jewish community,” prompting criticism online.

The terrorist burst into the sanctuary during a Sabbath service at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, and took several members of the community hostage, including the rabbi, before being killed by the FBI in a raid Saturday evening.

As Breitbart News reported:

During a press conference later that night, FBI Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno said the rescue came as the result of “a long, long day of hard work by nearly 200 law enforcement officers from across the region.”

DeSarno said the FBI has identified the now-deceased suspect but said they were not prepared to release his identity Saturday night. He also would not go into the details of the hostage-taker’s motivation.

“We do believe that, from engaging with the subject, he was singularly focused on one issue and it was not specifically related to the Jewish community,” he added. “We will continue to work to find motives and we will continue on that path in terms of the resolution of the incident.”

Many found that claim hard to believe:

The terrorist had demanded the release of Aafia Siddiqui, also known as “Lady Al-Qaeda,” a convicted Islamic terrorist who had tried to kill U.S. soldiers.