Last night the Biden Gestapo, ur , FBI, raided Mike Lindell—the My Pillow Guy. His crime? He was concerned the people of Colorado did not get an honest election in 2020 and wanted an audit of the Dominion voting machines. Of course government and Dominion can not allow that, so they threaten people who ask questions and demand answer. Remember, the FBI faked the kidnapping of the Michigan Governor. They also used Ray Epps and others to create an incident at the Capitol on January 6. I do not have to remind you the FBI created phony documents about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.—and was instrumental in lying to courts about Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton paid for dossiers and now the raids on Trump supporters to intimidate into silence. The FBI is America’s Gestapo. It is obvious that Biden want an excuse to take guns from decent people, close down media that does not support his Fascist Regime. He is using the schools to indoctrinate kids and the crime wave in intimidating good people. He wants a shoot6ing war so he can stop the election and jail all of his opponents—just as they are trying to do with President Trump. While this article is advertised as satire—it is really happening in our nation—the Civil War has begun.

FBI Concerned That If MAGA Doesn’t Conduct A Terrorist Attack Soon They’ll Have To Fake One

BabylonBee.com. 9/12/22

WASHINGTON — After weeks of unsuccessfully stoking Trump supporters towards violent action, the FBI has changed course, beginning internal discussions for executing a MAGA-style attack using FBI resources.

“We are already at Defense Readiness Condition 3 – this means that if the extreme MAGA wing doesn’t act, we will bypass the plainclothes agent phase to DefCon 1, bringing out our biggest weapon: Ray Epps.” FBI Director Christopher Wray addressed a round table of defense ministers, eliciting scattered gasps when he invoked Ray Epps, the famous FBI asset with expertise in starting insurrections.

The attempts to get “MAGA Republicans” to commit terrorism have escalated in recent weeks. The gentle initial prodding of the Mar-A-Lago raid failed to evoke a riot, and the prodding was then escalated to a speech by Biden with obvious fascist overtones attacking Trump supporters, finally culminating in the raiding of over 50 Trump ally homes last week. “If that doesn’t do it, what will?” said Wray.

Critics have contended that there is no widespread evidence of the FBI’s history of supporting and propagating terrorism to justify crackdowns on the current administration’s political enemies. Ted Cruz, however, has asked pointed questions about FBI involvement in perpetrating the events of January 6, and Cruz asked Justice Department representatives whether the FBI was involved. The FBI has provided a comprehensive answer to Cruz, saying “Shut up.”

At publishing time, several dozen military-age males with crew cuts had shown up in attendance to an “election justice” rally of Trump supporters but were sadly outed as Feds and given swirlies and wedgies.