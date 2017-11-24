FBI Investigating House Democrat For Paying His Opponent To Drop Out Of The Race

Is this the age of exposure of corruption for the political class? I California you have the scandals of Mendoza, Bocanegra, Mathis and others. In prison are former legislators Calderon and Yee—a couple of Sheriffs are in prison or on their way. You have major Democrat donors like Weinstein and the drug giver Ed Buck. In D.C. we have Al Franken—and the selfie photo of Cong. Barton showing his private parts.

Now we have a Democrat that paid a potential candidate to stay out of a race! The good news is that even the Fake News media is forced to cover the scandals—we are all the better for this.

“The FBI is investigating Pennsylvania Democratic Rep. Bob Brady for conspiracy, false statements and campaign fraud in relation to payments his campaign allegedly made to 2012 primary opponent Jimmie Moore in order to persuade him to drop out of the race, court documents reviewed by The Daily Caller show.”

We are in the midst of the explosive opening of the biggest scandal sin Watergate and Tea Pot Dome—the Clinton criminal conspiracies—email servers, buying of a political Party, Uranium One, taking money directly from the Russians and more.