By

How corrupt is government. In San Luis Obispo the FBI raided the County Government Center. Soon after Supervisor Adam Hill, the belligerent, arrogant fouled mouth Supervisor attempted to commit suicide. My guess is that when he recovers, he is indicted. ““While county officials are remaining mum about the raid, it appears to include Supervisor Adam Hill’s office on the fourth floor. For more than five years, CalCoastNews has reported allegations of corruption surrounding Hill, several developers and a group of marijuana businessmen.” Mr. Hill has been the subject of numerous news articles recently over threatening emails allegedly sent from his home to popular local radio talk show host Dave Congalton. The San Luis Tribune reported, “Hill denies sending the emails, and a computer expert retained on Hill’s behalf concluded the IP address could have been spoofed. In the end, the DA’s Office decided there wasn’t enough evidence to press charges.” At the same time the FBI has indicted local government officials in San Fran and Los Angeles. It looks like the Feds are trying to clean up California politics, even if the voters won’t.

FBI Raid on San Luis Obispo County Government Center

Federal agency serves sealed search warrant on county officials

By Katy Grimes, California Globe, 3/12/20

The FBI served a search warrant on San Luis Obispo County officials Wednesday morning at the County Government Center.

California Globe spoke to County Supervisor Lynn Compton, but Compton was in Sacramento at the time, and did not have much information yet. She said she was told that the investigation was not about her.

Laura Eimiller, a spokeswoman with the FBI spoke to California Globe and said the FBI did execute a federal search warrant along with a court-ordered sealed affidavit of support of the warrant. It is standard legal practice for the government to seal the affidavit early in the investigation while the FBI is collecting and investigating the evidence. According to Eimiller, the warrant is seeking evidence in an ongoing investigation. She said FBI officials cannot comment on the investigation, and no arrests are planned as of Wednesday.

Cal Coast News reported:

“While county officials are remaining mum about the raid, it appears to include Supervisor Adam Hill’s office on the fourth floor. For more than five years, CalCoastNews has reported allegations of corruption surrounding Hill, several developers and a group of marijuana businessmen.”

Mr. Hill has been the subject of numerous news articles recently over threatening emails allegedly sent from his home to popular local radio talk show host Dave Congalton.

The San Luis Tribune reported, “Hill denies sending the emails, and a computer expert retained on Hill’s behalf concluded the IP address could have been spoofed. In the end, the DA’s Office decided there wasn’t enough evidence to press charges.”

Compton noted that San Luis Obispo County has not yet certified the election.

The FBI’s public corruption program investigates election crimes, voter/ballot fraud, campaign finance crimes and violations of federal law by public officials at the federal, state, and local levels of government.

California Globe will update the story as more information is available.

UPDATE: California Globe learned that San Luis Obispo Adam Hill attempted suicide Wednesday and was found hours after the FBI raided his office.