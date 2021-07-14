By

Just like the Gestapo and the KGB (Soviet secret police) the FBI has decided to have citizens spy on citizens. Be careful, if you make an enemy you could find your home invader by dozens of FBI agents with heavy weapons at 6:00 in the morning—and you have NO recourse to sue! “The FBI took to Twitter Sunday to encourage families to watch out for “homegrown violent extremism.” “Family members and peers are often best positioned to witness signs of mobilization to violence. Help prevent homegrown violent extremism,” the FBI’s tweet read in part. Family members and peers are often best positioned to witness signs of mobilization to violence. Help prevent homegrown violent extremism. Visit https://t.co/bql36iSbig to learn how to spot suspicious behaviors and report them to the #FBI. #NatSec pic.twitter.com/ZwJp5h5bWD We saw the absolute corruption of the FBI from the very top trying to frame good Americans as traitors. Now they want citizens to fear their friends and neighbors—to further isolate us, as they did with the worthless lockdowns and closing of churches, schools and businesses. We now officially live in a totalitarian State.

FBI Urges Americans To Monitor ‘Family Members And Peers’ To ‘Prevent Homegrown Violent Extremism’

Bradley Devlin, Daily Caller, 7/12/21

The FBI took to Twitter Sunday to encourage families to watch out for “homegrown violent extremism.”

“Family members and peers are often best positioned to witness signs of mobilization to violence. Help prevent homegrown violent extremism,” the FBI’s tweet read in part.

Family members and peers are often best positioned to witness signs of mobilization to violence. Help prevent homegrown violent extremism. Visit https://t.co/bql36iSbig to learn how to spot suspicious behaviors and report them to the #FBI. #NatSec pic.twitter.com/ZwJp5h5bWD

The link included in the tweet takes readers to the 2019 edition of the Homegrown Violent Extremism Mobilization Indicators report.

The report separates extremism into three groups based on whether the action is highly, moderately, or minimally diagnostic on its own.

Behaviors that are considered highly diagnostic include taping a martyrdom video or last will, preparing travel in order to join a terrorist group, or “communicating intent to engage in violent extremist activity,” especially on social media.

In June, Attorney General Merrick Garland said white supremacy was the greatest “domestic violent extremist threat” facing the U.S. as he announced President Joe Biden’s National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism.

“In the FBI’s view, the top domestic violent extremist threat comes from racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists, specifically those who advocate for the superiority of the white race,” Garland said during a speech given at the Department of Justice.