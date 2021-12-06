By

Fauci lied to us. The FDA and the CDC lied to us. Worse, they conspired to make us ill and kill us. Thanks to a FOIA request we now know that in the first three months of distribution Pzizer KILLED more than 1200 Americans. Normally when a drug kills a few people, it is pulled from circulation, here we have a drug that killed 1300 in just three months and government is now demanding you take this killer or you are not allow a burger, going to the gym or to work. Students will not be allowed to get a failed education (this might be a good thing) and if you want to go to New York you have to be vaccinated to step into the city. “The time period covered (‘reporting interval’) is from December 1, 2020, to February 28, 2021, approximately three months of data from the FDA, showing adverse events (AE) from the vaccine rollout. “It is estimated that approximately [REDACTED] doses of BNT162b2 were shipped worldwide from the receipt of the first temporary authorisation for emergency supply on 01 December 2020 through 28 February 2021,” the document states. Unfortunately, the FDA redacted the total number of vaccinations that took place during the three month window, citing national security. However, the FDA did provide the number and type of serious ‘Adverse Event’ reports which took place during the three months. The total number of vaccinations during the three months is unknown. Pfizer received a total of 42,086 reports containing 158,893 “events.” 1,223 people died as a result of the vaccine. 2.90% of the serious adverse events reported resulted in death of the patient. That is a ratio of one death per 34 serious adverse events. Why is this death drug still on the market? How many must die before we get rid of Fascist Fauci and get a real doctor in charge of the scamdemic?

FDA Released First Batch of Vaccine Authorization Documents Showing Pfizer Vaccine Resulted in 1,223 Fatalities in First Three Months

Sundance, Conservative Tree House, 12/3/21

A group of medical researchers filed a FOIA request for the documents the FDA relied upon to approve the Pfizer vaccine. There are approximately 330,000 pages of documents from the Emergency Use Authorization process and trial. The FDA responded by saying they did not want to provide the documents or the data. A lawsuit was triggered.

The FDA said they would produce batches of 500 documents per month that will take 55 more years for full production {LINK}. A judge ordered a timed release of the data, and two months after the lawsuit was filed, the first release took place two weeks ago. The FDA produced the first 91 pages of the more than 329,000 pages potentially responsive to the FOIA request. The findings, taken directly from the produced documents, are cited here and discussed below.

The time period covered (‘reporting interval’) is from December 1, 2020, to February 28, 2021, approximately three months of data from the FDA, showing adverse events (AE) from the vaccine rollout. “It is estimated that approximately [REDACTED] doses of BNT162b2 were shipped worldwide from the receipt of the first temporary authorisation for emergency supply on 01 December 2020 through 28 February 2021,” the document states.

Unfortunately, the FDA redacted the total number of vaccinations that took place during the three month window, citing national security. However, the FDA did provide the number and type of serious ‘Adverse Event’ reports which took place during the three months.

The total number of vaccinations during the three months is unknown.

Pfizer received a total of 42,086 reports containing 158,893 “events.”

1,223 people died as a result of the vaccine.

2.90% of the serious adverse events reported resulted in death of the patient. That is a ratio of one death per 34 serious adverse events.

QUESTIONS: How many vaccinations did Pfizer distribute globally *after* February 28, 2021?

Was the scale of Pfizer vaccine distribution significantly higher after the initial period discussed above?

If all of this government mandated vaccination activity is being done “for the public good“, why are those same government officials not publicly transparent with the vaccination data? What information is needed in order to create “informed consent”?