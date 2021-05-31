Federal Agencies Knew in 2016 That San Jose Shooter Was Dangerous—Kept it as SECRET

By

In 2016 several Federal agencies were alerted that Samuel Cassidy wanted to shoot and kill his fellow workers. The FBI, Homeland Security and other agencies knew this was a dangerous person. Yet they kept this information fro law enforcement in California. So, a few days ago, Cassidy killed nine of his co-workers—due to government. First, California government would not allow these workers to protect themselves by carrying guns in case a Cassidy di this awful deed. Second, the Federal agencies by keeping Cassidy a SECRET, did not allow local law enforcement to protect the people in the San Jose area or at his workplace. “Cassidy was stopped on a trip back from the Philippines in 2016 by US Customs and Border Protection. A Department of Homeland Security memo from the stop, which was obtained by The Wall Street Journal, states that an officer found Cassidy had “books about terrorism and fear and manifestos … as well as a black memo book filled with lots of notes about how he hates the VTA.” Alleged gunman Samuel Cassidy’s writings suggest he hated his co-workers at VTA Light Rail Facility in San Jose, California. Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office via AP Alleged shooter Samuel Cassidy is captured in CCTV footage walking across a rail depot at San Jose’s VTA Light Rail Facility on May 26, 2021. Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office/Handout via REUTERS “ This was not a case of bad communication. I was a case of the Feds not caring to protect citizens. Someone needs to be fired and maybe go to jail as a co-conspirator, for knowing this would happen and say nothing.

Feds never alerted authorities about San Jose shooter Samuel Cassidy’s manifestos in 2016: report

By Dana Kennedy, NY Post, 5/29/21

In 2016, federal officials detained the San Jose man accused of killing nine of his colleagues last week, finding him with books on terrorism and detailed writings about how much he hated the people at his work — but nobody bothered to alert local authorities, according to reports.

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen told USA Today Friday the intel might have helped prevent the mass attack by Samuel Cassidy Wednesday that resulted in the deaths of nine employees at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority light rail hub.

“The DA’s office was not notified,” Rosen said, adding he wasn’t aware of a single agency in the area that was told this information. “I would like to have known this in 2016.”

Cassidy was stopped on a trip back from the Philippines in 2016 by US Customs and Border Protection.

A Department of Homeland Security memo from the stop, which was obtained by The Wall Street Journal, states that an officer found Cassidy had “books about terrorism and fear and manifestos … as well as a black memo book filled with lots of notes about how he hates the VTA.”

Alleged gunman Samuel Cassidy’s writings suggest he hated his co-workers at VTA Light Rail Facility in San Jose, California. Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office via AP Alleged shooter Samuel Cassidy is captured in CCTV footage walking across a rail depot at San Jose’s VTA Light Rail Facility on May 26, 2021. Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office/Handout via REUTERS

The memo doesn’t say why Cassidy was stopped.

Cassidy, 57, gunned down nine railyard workers at his job with semi-automatic handguns before killing himself on Wednesday morning. The disgruntled Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority employee reportedly went from “building to building” slaughtering coworkers.

His home was later found on fire, sparking an investigation into whether he set it ablaze himself.

Local cops worked with the FBI and ATF to seize the weapons from Cassidy’s three-bedroom home at around 6:30 pm Wednesday.