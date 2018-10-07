By

While Bush and Obama added workers to the Federal payroll, Trump has cut 16,000 jobs—and that is only the start. As he proceeds with his reorganization of government, starts his cut of government agencies for the next budget year, we will see an acceleration of the job cuts. Note that local and State government are exploding the work force—this is because they are coming out of a recession and rehiring for positions that have been vacant for a while. In the end, they will feel the pain of the increased payrolls.

Federal Government Cut 1,000 Jobs in September; -16,000 Under Trump

By Terence P. Jeffrey , cnsnews, 10/5/18

(CNSNews.com) – The number of people employed by the federal government declined by 1,000 in September, according to data released today by the Bureau of Labor Statistics .

Since President Donald Trump took office, federal employment has declined by 16,000.

In December 2016, the month before Trump’s inauguration, there were 2,810,000 people employed by the federal government, according to the BLS data. By August 2018, that had declined by 15,000 to 2,795,000. In September, it declined another 1,000 to 2,794,000.

At the same time, overall government employment (including those employed by state and local governments) increased 13,000 in September and has climbed by 100,000 since December 2016.

In December, 2016, there were 22,306,000 people employed in state, local and federal government combined. By August 2018, that had climbed to 22,393,000. In September, it jumped again to 22,406,000.

In September, the increase in government employment was driven by state governments, which increased their workforces by 22,000 during the month—going from 5,142,000 in August to 5,164,000 in September.

At the same time, local government were decreasing employment by 8,000 during the month—going from 14,456,000 employed in August to 14,448,000 in September.