Federal Jobs DOWN 21k, State Jobs DOWN 32K, LOCAL Gov’t Jobs UP 73K

President Trump is keeping his word—Federal employment is down by 21,000. State government is also down, by 32,000—but local governments have decided to amp up the volume, so they grew by 72,000. That is why Tip O’Neil said all politics is local. It is time for us to go back to city council and the County, asking for a reduction is waste, special interest programs and government employees. “Like the federal government, state governments have cut employment. In December 2016, state governments employed 5,145,000. In March 2018, they employed 5,113,000—a decline of 32,000. In March alone, state governments cut 1,000 jobs—dropping from 5,114,000 in February to 5,113,000 in March. But state local governments increased their employees from 14,351,000 in December 2016 to 14,424,000 in March 2018—a climb of 73,000. From February to March, local government employment increased by 3,000, rising from 14,421,000 to 14,424,000.” We need to stay vigilant against growing government. It is our responsibility to elect those that want limited government, not special interest government.

Federal Government Has Cut 21,000 Jobs Under Trump

By Terence P. Jeffrey, cnsnews, 4/6/18

(CNSNews.com) – The federal government cut an additional 1,000 jobs in March, bringing the total number of federal government jobs eliminated since President Donald Trump took office to 21,000, according to data released today by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In December 2016, the month before Trump was inaugurated, the federal government employed 2,810,000. In March 2018, that was down to 2,789,000.

While the federal workforce has been downsizing since December 2016, the overall government workforce in the United States has been increasing—thanks to an increase in employment by local governments.

Total government employment in the country (including federal, state and local government employment) has climb by 20,000 since December 2016—rising from 22,306,000 that month to 22,326,000 this March.

Like the federal government, state governments have cut employment. In December 2016, state governments employed 5,145,000. In March 2018, they employed 5,113,000—a decline of 32,000. In March alone, state governments cut 1,000 jobs—dropping from 5,114,000 in February to 5,113,000 in March.

But state local governments increased their employees from 14,351,000 in December 2016 to 14,424,000 in March 2018—a climb of 73,000. From February to March, local government employment increased by 3,000, rising from 14,421,000 to 14,424,000.