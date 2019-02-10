By

Did you know that the Governor of California and national Democrats demand that illegal aliens be represented in Congress, the legislature and every legislative body in the nation? That is why they do not want the question raised in the 2020 Census about whether a respondee is here legally or not. Now the Federal Courts have ruled the question is OK to be asked. Do not get too excited yet, this will go to the Supreme Court. One reason way Ginsburg is hanging on. She wants to assure illegal aliens have the same rights as you.– Oh, the Judge was appointed ot the bench by President Donald Trump!

BREAKING: Federal Judge Declines to Block Citizenship Question from US 2020 Census

by Jim Hoft, Gateway Pundit, 2/10/19

A federal judge ruled on Friday the US government can include citizenship question on the US Census.

It makes complete sense so Democrats are against it.

It also affects how much federal funding the sanctuary communities will receive from American taxpayers.

So, of course, Democrats are against this.

A federal judge ruled late Friday she is unconvinced of an immediate need to block a citizenship question from the 2020 census over privacy concerns.

US District Judge Dabney Friedrich declined to issue a preliminary injunction requested by a privacy and civil liberties nonprofit group, the Electronic Privacy Information Center.

The group argued that the US Census Bureau was required to complete a privacy impact assessment before Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced the addition of the question.

In response, the government acknowledged it is required to update its privacy impact assessments, but must do so before collecting census responses, rather than before deciding what questions would appear.