Last year 2.2 million illegal aliens crossed the border. At least 56 were known terrorists. Yet Biden seems proud that he captured 175 illegal aliens, many of whom are criminals. If he was serious, he could get 7500 a day as they crossed the border. Or go to NYC, or the Massachusetts military base where he is housing 5 illegal aliens—while thousands of American are living on the streets of NYC, LA and Dallas. What nationwide sting? Go to Hollywood and you can find at least 1,000 illegal aliens—or go to East LA and find thousands—all of this in one day. We also have the Secretary of Homeland Security LTING about border agents—and Biden keeps him on. Why does Biden want to protect criminals from foreign countries, while keeping Americans on the streets homeless? Want to lower the crime rate? Close the border and deport criminal illegal aliens.

Feds: 175 Illegal Aliens, Including Those Who Killed Americans, Arrested in Nationwide Sting

JOHN BINDER, Breitbart, 10/23/22

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency carried out a nationwide sting operation that arrested 175 illegal aliens, all with multiple drunk driving convictions and some who killed Americans.

From August 20 to September 30, ICE agents arrested nearly 200 illegal aliens who had multiple drunk driving convictions across a number of states including the sanctuary states of California and New York.

Aside from drunk driving convictions, some of the illegal aliens arrested in the sting had prior convictions for vehicular homicide, hit-and-run, assault, child abuse, weapons violations, domestic violence, and fraud.

One such illegal alien, a 40-year-old male from Mexico, was convicted of first-degree homicide and had been living in Norcross, Georgia. In another case, a 35-year-old illegal alien male from El Salvador was convicted of second-degree vehicular manslaughter and was living in Bellport, New York.

A 45-year-old illegal alien male from Mexico was also arrested in the sting after having been convicted of causing a fatal hit-and-run. The illegal alien was living in Banning, California.

While the sting operation nabbed many criminal illegal aliens, President Joe Biden’s administration has drastically cut interior immigration enforcement — resulting in a nearly 50 percent drop in arrests of illegal aliens and a 62 percent drop in deportations of illegal alien convicts.

In May, former Acting ICE Director Thomas Homan told Breitbart News that Biden is effectively deporting one illegal alien for every 100 illegal aliens arriving at the United States-Mexico border.