Feds deny approval of N95 masks made by BYD — the company CA has a $1 billion contract with

Where is the FBI when you need them. The Supreme Leader, the Regressive Democrat Guv Newsom signed a billion contract, to help prop up the Chinese government—now we find out the N95 masks can not get Federal approval—poorly made, non functioning. He also gave a politically motivated $800 million mask contract to PUBLIC AFFIRS firm—and $457 million of gas mask contracts to a firm three days old—consisting of political operatives. This screams for an investigation—and taking the pen from the hand of a corrupt or incompetent governor who so far has signed 410 NO BID contracts.

“The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that federal authorities on May 4 denied approval of N95 masks made by BYD, the Chinese company with which California signed a $1 billion contract for a monthly shipment of 200 million masks. This contradicts Newsom’s explanation for why BYD hasn’t yet sent California any N95 masks, the Sacramento Bee reports. “We needed some certification from federal (regulators) for these N95 respirator masks. That’s been delayed a little bit,” the governor said last week.

A spokeswoman for the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health told the Sacramento Bee, “The certification of the BYD device was not delayed, NIOSH made the decision to deny the approval based on a number of factors.”

Newsom lied—and families, jobs and lives were killed. Recall him now—that would save lives.