The Federal government, thanks to our courts are turning over children to UNKNOWN child molesters, sexual predators, criminals and violent people—NOT their parents. The courts have put these childrens lives in danger. How many will be abused or turned in sex slaves and prostitutes-all thanks to judges? “The government says it’s being forced to turn illegal immigrant children over to sponsors who are themselves in the U.S. illegally — and many of those adults already have criminal records, leaving the kids in a precarious position. Matthew Albence , the chief of deportations at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, told senators during a hearing Tuesday that nearly 80 percent of the kids nabbed jumping the border end up being placed in households with illegal immigrants. And he said “a large chunk” of the adults are flagged for criminal entanglements”. Adults—NOT parents. Our nation is being forced to harm children from foreign countries—shame on the courts for this abuse.

Feds forced to release border-jumping children to criminals already in U.S. illegally

By Stephen Dinan , The Washington Time, 9/18/18

The government says it’s being forced to turn illegal immigrant children over to sponsors who are themselves in the U.S. illegally — and many of those adults already have criminal records, leaving the kids in a precarious position.

Matthew Albence , the chief of deportations at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, told senators during a hearing Tuesday that nearly 80 percent of the kids nabbed jumping the border end up being placed in households with illegal immigrants.

And he said “a large chunk” of the adults are flagged for criminal entanglements.

For illegal immigrant families nabbed at the border, meanwhile, they’re usually released together as part of the court-imposed catch-and-release practice. And nearly one-in-three of those parents quickly cuts off the ankle monitoring device meant to make sure they show up for their deportations.

That creates an impossible situation for ICE, which doesn’t have the manpower to devote to tracking down those families, Mr. Albence said.

“I simply do not have the resources to get people once they’re at large in the communities,” he told the Senate Homeland Security Committee.