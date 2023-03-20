By

Now the Feds are taking over our elections.

“ The Federal government is actively trying to take away what little power states have left in their own elections. According to Just The News , the Department of Homeland Security wants to have more power in how local elections are handled by quietly using an unknown non-profit called the Center for Internet Security Agency (CIS).

The trend started when the CIS suddenly popped up in county elections all across the country offering vague “cybersecurity services” to allegedly protect against cyberattacks. Nobody’s stopping this group from taking over. In fact, this group is being welcomed with open arms.

Homeland “Security” the folks that created the invasion of the United States from Mexico, will now take charge of your city council and Governors races. This is how a Banana Republic operates.

Feds Quietly Move To Take Over Local Elections

https://bonginoreport.com/top-stories/feds-quietly-move-to-take-over-local-elections

What most people probably don’t know is that the CIS has been embroiled in countless censorship scandals targeting information that they deem goes against the swamp’s official narrative. They have a history of censoring information from the public.

Not only is the CIS a censorship tool for the state, but DHS has previously confirmed that they are in a “cooperative agreement” with the CIS directly. In other words, the CIS is controlled by the DHS, which is controlled directly by the Biden administration.

Needless to say, while Biden’s DHS is slowly gaining the power to control how elections are run, many political commentators are worried that this creates a perilous situation for America’s democracy.

Rep. Bryan Steil (R-Wisc.), chairman of the House Administration Committee, released the following statement about the situation: “These efforts should be administered by the nonpartisan Election Assistance Commission, an independent agency, not Biden’s DHS.”

House Subcommittee on Elections Chair Laurel Lee (R-Fla.), says that election mechanics should be determined by states: “The Constitution tells us that states — not the federal government — have the primary authority and responsibility to set election laws and to administer federal elections.”

Why This Matters:

Having centralized power never ends well. Our founding fathers understood this, which is why they believed in the separation of powers and different branches of government. Checks and balances are important to a well-functioning government.

As Benjamin Franklin said: “Those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.” Perhaps putting the future of our elections in the hands of partisan federal agencies that are known for promoting censorship is a bad idea that should be stopped.