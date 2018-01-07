By

I am a Jewish, male, senior citizen living in Simi Valley—think the State Department will give me $50,000 to blog? Why not. Your tax dollars are going to India, to promote Indian women to blog. For that money I bet I could get 100 people in Simi to blog and the money would be kept here in the United States. Why doesn’t the government of India spend its money to promote people in its country to blog? “”The U.S. Embassy [in New Delhi] continues to support women’s entrepreneurship in India following the 2017 Global Entrepreneurship Summit co-hosted by the United States and India under the theme ‘Women First, Prosperity for All,'” according to a grant announcement posted just before Christmas. “The SHE VLOGS program seeks to arm North Indian women entrepreneurs with digital skills to enhance business marketing and branding strategy through a series of three video-blogging (vlogging) workshops for entrepreneurs.” The funding will go to a nonprofit group to “conduct two-day vlogging workshops in New Delhi, Chandigarh and Varanasi that will teach women entrepreneurs how to produce 60-second videos using commercially available technology.” This is another Swamp that needs to be drained—use the money for the next round of tax cuts in the U.S. instead.

Feds Spend $50,000 to Get More Women Blogging in India

Taxpayer-funded workshops to teach women how to video blog

BY: Elizabeth Harrington, Washington Free Beacon, 1/6/18

The State Department is spending $50,000 for conferences aimed at getting more female bloggers in India.

The project, “SHE Vlogs: Video Blogging Training for Women Entrepreneurs in North India,” will develop a “vlogging training curriculum” and locate speakers for the workshops in three cities in northern India.

“Through this program the U.S. Embassy seeks to cultivate and empower a network of North Indian women entrepreneurs to strengthen the U.S.-India economic relationship,” the State Department said.

Each workshop will teach 25 Indian women how to make minute-long video pitches to promote their businesses online.

“The participants should be existing women entrepreneurs whose business ideas are at a stage of development where they are ready to be pitched to investors,” according to the grant announcement.

The State Department is accepting applications for the project through mid-February. The workshops will be held later this year.