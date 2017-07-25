Feds Use Your Tax $$ Used to Indoctrinate People of India on Climate Change

By

The people of a small town in India are about to see the “Ugly Americans”. The State Department is about to indoctrinate the people of this community in the views and values of Al Gore—if accepted, these folks will oppose jobs and growth for themselves—and stay poor. Is this the role of the State Department, to keep people in poverty and miseducated? “”The U.S. Consulate General supports promotion of the arts as a leveraging point to discuss important aspects that can lead to social change and further exchanges between India and the United States including performative storytelling projects, poetry slam events, theater performances, poetry recitations, and photo exhibitions,” the grant announcement states. “These programs provide a platform to discuss a number of issues including women’s empowerment, gender-based violence, environmental awareness and pluralism, tolerance, and inclusion,” the State Department said. This project has not been approved yet—will someone get President Trump to stop this abuse of the American taxpayer and the people of India?

Feds Spending $32,000 for Poetry Slams, Puppet Shows in Hyderabad

20 shows focusing on the environment and tolerance

BY: Elizabeth Harrington, Washington Free Beacon, 7/25/17

The State Department is spending $32,000 for poetry slams and puppet shows in Hyderabad, India.

The U.S. embassy in India is accepting grant applications for the “Arts for Social Change” project that will involve 20 performances about the environment, tolerance, and other issues.

“The U.S. Consulate General supports promotion of the arts as a leveraging point to discuss important aspects that can lead to social change and further exchanges between India and the United States including performative storytelling projects, poetry slam events, theater performances, poetry recitations, and photo exhibitions,” the grant announcement states.

“These programs provide a platform to discuss a number of issues including women’s empowerment, gender-based violence, environmental awareness and pluralism, tolerance, and inclusion,” the State Department said.

The grant also states that performances could include puppet shows, as the U.S. consulate is looking for “creative and innovative uses of different artistic mediums to address a variety of social issues.”

“Art forms such as theater and musical performances, puppet shows, art exhibitions, film screenings and poetry and literature readings, are powerful vehicles to disseminate messages among diverse groups of audiences,” the grant announcement states.

A nonprofit organization or nongovernmental organization will receive funding between $30,000 and $32,000 for the art shows. The performances will take place throughout the Hyderabad Consulate District in the southern region of India, including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha.

The government will award the funding after the grant application deadline on Aug. 4.