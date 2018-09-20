Feinstein SMEARS—No Republican should vote for Her (or De Leon)

By

Did you know that Sen. Feinstein has been holding meetings and phone calls with some who consider themselves Republican “leaders”? She has been telling them she is better for the GOP than Kevin De Leon—and she has a nice smile, a warm handshake and willing to talk to a Republican. As a Senator she voted against the Trump tax cuts. She voted against Justice Gorsuch, will vote against Kavanaugh—even before she viciously smeared him—voted against most Trump judicial nominees and Executive Branch nominees. As a “leader” she has been silent about the violence and bullying on our campuses, silent about Antifa violence in the community and prefers Open Borders and no wall for security. Now, to prove to the new Totalitarian Democrat Party she is one of them, she has attempted to smear Bret Kavanaugh with a last minute unsubstantiated judge—which ALL the so-called “witnesses” claim they were not preset at the alleged incident. Feinstein is just another hack smear artist, with no Platform other than hurt American families by “Just Saying NO”. I will not vote for U.S. Senator in California on the November ballot—please join me in this.

Feinstein on Christine Ford Sexual Assault Allegations Against Kavanaugh “I Can’t Say That Everything is Truthful”

by Cristina Laila, The Gateway Pundit, 9/18/18

Ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) admitted Tuesday that she “can’t say that everything is truthful” about the sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh brought forth by far-left activist Christine Ford.

Last Thursday, Senator Dianne Feinstein referred a mysterious letter about Kavanaugh to the FBI after holding onto it for months.

She started a firestorm by holding onto this letter about Kavanaugh then releasing it at the 11th hour in a “me too” ambush in an effort to delay Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Via FOX News Congress reporter Chad Pergram: From colleague Connor Marley. Feinstein on Ford. Says Ford “is a woman that has been, I think, profoundly impacted, on this..I can’t say that everything is truthful. I don’t know

einstein to Fox on Ford when asked if the accusation will impact how mbrs would vote on Kavanaugh: “I know she did not want to go public. That’s why I made the letter. That was taken out of my control”

Feinstein then says if Christine Ford doesn’t show up Monday to the hearing it’s up to the Republicans what happens next.

The Senate Judiciary Chairman even threatened to cancel Monday’s hearing.