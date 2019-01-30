By

Is it worth $250-300,000 to get a college diploma? Can an education based on ending inquiry, free speech, differences of opinion, one sided discussions a real education? “A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 84% of American Adults say, in terms of finding a job in today’s economy, a college degree is at least Somewhat Important, including 41% who believe it’s Very Important. Thirteen percent (13%) don’t think a college degree is important, with two percent (2%) who think it’s Not at all Important. (To see survey question wording, click here .) “ Currently the goal of American colleges seems to be to graduate students that think the same and are willing to kowtow to government. Is that your view of education?

Fewer Americans See The Value In A Four-Year College

Rasmussen, 1/29/19

Is it worth $250-300,000 to get a college diploma? Can an education based on ending inquiry, free speech, differences of opinion, one sided discussions a real education?

“A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 84% of American Adults say, in terms of finding a job in today’s economy, a college degree is at least Somewhat Important, including 41% who believe it’s Very Important. Thirteen percent (13%) don’t think a college degree is important, with two percent (2%) who think it’s Not at all Important. (To see survey question wording, click here .) “

Currently thr goal of American colleges seems to be to graduate students that think the same and are willing to kowtow to government. Is that your view of education?

Fewer Americans See The Value In A Four-Year College

Rasmussen, 1/29/19

Financial-strapped private colleges are closing around the country at an alarming rate, a recent report said. While most Americans still think a college degree is essential to finding employment, fewer adults these days see the value in a four-year institution. Still, most don’t think the college market is too crowded.

A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 84% of American Adults say, in terms of finding a job in today’s economy, a college degree is at least Somewhat Important, including 41% who believe it’s Very Important. Thirteen percent (13%) don’t think a college degree is important, with two percent (2%) who think it’s Not at all Important. (To see survey question wording, click here .)

The survey of 1,000 American Adults was conducted on January 24 and 27, 2019 by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. Field work for all Rasmussen Reports surveys is conducted by Pulse Opinion Research, LLC . See methodology.