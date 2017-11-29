By

Government education is so wonderful that we already knows that less than 30% of 9th graders could ever qualify for a college diploma. LAUSD in June of 2016 had 45$ of its diploma recipients graduate with a “D” average. This is another reason for the need of technical and computer training in the High Schools—not everyone needs a college diploma and most will never get one. “It says that most California high school graduates do not complete the college preparatory courses required for admission to the California State University or University of California systems. But preparation alone does not explain why students do not progress to and through college: Even academically prepared students are falling off the college pathway, PPIC says. Could it be that the college have become havens for bigotry, hatred, political correctness and moved away from the field of education? Seriously, who wants a degree in “Hate White People”? All you can do with that is join Antifa and riot.

Fewer than a third of California 9th graders likely to get bachelor’s degree

Central Valley Business Times, 11/28/17

Even academically prepared fall off state’s college pathway

Most California high school graduates do not complete the required college prep courses

Only about 30 percent of California 9th graders are expected to earn a bachelor’s degree, with the vast majority falling off the path to college in the last two years of high school or the first two years of college, according to a report released Monday night by the Public Policy Institute of California.

It says that most California high school graduates do not complete the college preparatory courses required for admission to the California State University or University of California systems.

But preparation alone does not explain why students do not progress to and through college: Even academically prepared students are falling off the college pathway, PPIC says.

The report analyzes when students leave the path to college, which students leave, and the major impediments to success. It is based on a large longitudinal sample of high school students, as well as statewide data.

The report finds that:

Even with gains made in recent years, only 45 percent of the graduating class of 2016 completed the courses required to be considered for admission to CSU or UC. Completion of these courses is also a strong indicator of future college success.

A significant number of academically prepared students also do not make it to or through college. Among students in the sample who successfully passed the first college prep math course, 34 percent did not take the next one — even though 13 percent earned an A and 22 percent a B in the class. High school course placement policies, a lack of effective counseling, and California’s high school graduation requirements — which lag those of other states — all likely play a role in the problem.

In community college, nearly 20 percent of well-prepared students are directed toward developmental — or remedial — courses, which have been shown to slow progress.

Students historically underrepresented in higher education are more likely to drop off the college pathway at every stage. In the sample of high schools, the difference in math completion rates between the highest-performing group (Asian American students) and the lowest-performing groups (African American and Hispanic students) more than doubles by graduation. At CSU, African American students are much more likely to drop out in the first two years (35 percent) than are Asian American students (19 percent).

CSU lacks adequate capacity to enroll qualified students. In the past four years, CSU has turned away more than 69,000 qualified California high school graduates who completed the course requirements.

“Widespread progression problems in high schools are keeping even academically prepared students from advancing to the next level of college prep coursework,” says Niu Gao, PPIC research fellow and coauthor of the report. “Similar problems exist in community colleges, where well-prepared students do not take the transfer-level courses that would move them toward college completion.”

The report describes policy actions to improve college pathways, something that PPIC calls urgent given California’s shortfall of highly educated workers.

They are:

At the high school level, the state should consider updating high school graduation requirements. California lags behind other states — it is one of the few that require just two years of math for high school graduation — and this affects the courses students take.

School districts need to increase the number of approved courses, encourage more high school seniors to take these courses, and revise course placement policies to help nudge students to stay on track.

At the college level, community colleges should continue efforts to develop more accurate placement systems and establish an effective academic counseling and support system.

Expanding capacity at CSU is essential, as well.

Finally, California needs a statewide longitudinal database to track individual student progress from kindergarten through college graduation to evaluate reforms, improve systems, and assess outcomes more effectively.

The report is coauthored by Hans Johnson, director of the PPIC Higher Education Center and a senior PPIC fellow. It is supported with funding from the Dirk and Charlene Kabcenell Foundation, the Evelyn and Walter Haas Jr. Fund, the James Irvine Foundation, the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust, and the Sutton Family Fund.