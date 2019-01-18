By

Sacramento Democrats want to control all workers—even those that are part time, some time and go between 3-4 different jobs. They want to end free choice and kill jobs in the private sector—and that is just the start. “Labor lobbyists are seeking worker protections: Workers’ compensation in case they are hurt on the job.

Watch as technology takes over lots of jobs—from fast food joints, to self driving cars for Uber, computerized health care from remote locations—all in an effort to make products and services affordable in an era where Democrats are working hard to kill the economy and jobs.

Fight over the future of work is moving front and center

Dan Morain, WhatsMatters, 1/17/19

Uber drivers are among the gig economy workers that will be the focus of legislation in 2019.

Legislators last year punted on grappling with the California Supreme Court ruling that requires companies such as Uber and TaskRabbit to count gig workers as full employees, rather than independent contractors.

Not this year.

Democratic Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher of San Diego made certain the issue front and center by introducing Assembly Bill 5 . The bill would put into statute last April’s ruling in Dynamex Operations West Inc. For CALmatters’ primmer on the issue, click here .

Here’s what to expect:

In the coming weeks, Gonzalez Fletcher, who is close to organized labor, will add details to her bill.

Business groups led by the California Chamber of Commerce will push one or more bills to soften the impact of the ruling.

The ruling's scope is breathtaking. It could be applied to emergency room physicians, health care workers such as dieticians, barbers, insurance agents and many more professions. Expect many of them to be carved out in legislation that leaves their status relatively unchanged.

Labor lobbyists are seeking worker protections:

Workers’ compensation in case they are hurt on the job.

wage. Unemployment benefits.

Gonzalez Fletcher sees the issue as basic to “rebuilding middle class.” If companies for which gig workers work don’t provide basic protections, the cost of, say, health care for an injured worker falls to taxpayers, the Assemblywoman said.

“You can have flexibility. But we have to have have rules.”

No issue matters more to business and labor than how to compensate and protect people who work in the gig economy.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said it’s among the topics he must address:

“You will be hearing a lot more in the coming days.”