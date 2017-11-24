By

Filmmaker Visits UC Berkeley With Huge American And ISIS Flags. Guess The Students’ Reaction.

ByHank Berrien, Daily Wire, 11/21/17



In a disturbing video which he made on the campus of the University of California, Berkeley, filmmaker Ami Horowitz reveals how sick the leftists are on the campus with their fervent anti-Americanism.

Horowitz stood on the campus holding a huge American flag while calling out paeans to American greatness. That elicited some shocking responses from some of the students, including:

“The opposite. The complete opposite.” “Uh, Canada’s pretty great.” “The one imperial power in the world.” “It signifies military rule.” “God is not proud of us.” “Your flag sucks, fool.” “F*** America.” “God f*** this country.”

And one charming anti-Semite who snapped, “I seen you walking around here with your little Star of David, you s**thead.”

Horowitz then tested the temperature of anti-Americanism by brandishing a huge ISIS flag, all the while singing the praises of ISIS. These were some of the responses he received: “Good for you, man. Good for you.” “I love that you’re saying that.”

Horowitz later noted that he waved the ISIS flag for hours and elicited only one negative reaction.

Three years ago, Horowitz visited UC Berkeley and performed a similar experiment using the Israeli flag and the flag of ISIS. Sure enough, some students accused the Israelis of being “killers,” tyrannical and guilty of genocide.

Video of Horowitz with U.S. flag and ISIS flag below:

Video of Horowitz with Israeli flag and ISIS flag below: