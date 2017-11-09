Finally Asked: To What Extent Can Gov. Brown Pursue Foreign Policy

Jerry Brown is the President of the sovereign State of California. He has nullified Federal criminal and immigration law. Now he is out and about creating foreign policy. Next year he and the Nation of California are sponsoring a worldwide conference on the climate. Last week he spoke on behalf of the people of California to the Pope—as if he was the head of a real nation.

““What’s unusual about this circumstance is that the actions of the state government matter internationally, because the state is so big,” Reis says. “So it’s not just a rhetorical distinction from that of Washington’s policy.”

Brown has talked of striking an international agreement between state and regional governments that mirrors the Paris climate agreement, and of linking California’s cap-and-trade program with Europe’s emissions-trading scheme.

George Washington University international law professor Edward Swaine says that could approach tricky legal territory.

“The United States is a party to the Paris agreement and—if President Trump is to be believed on this score—interested in renegotiating it,” Swaine says. “And there might be claims that state and local activities, at least in the aggregate, interfere with that.”

If Brown signs the Paris Agreement on behalf of California, that is more proof he does not believe that Trump is President or that California is part of the United States. BTW, Trump was not invited to the UN Paris Agreement next month, though over 100 heads of State were so invited. Wonder if Brown will be attending—on behalf of the newest nation—California.