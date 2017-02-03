FINANCIAL TIME BOMB? CalSTRS Killing School District/Teachers Pay

In 2021 California teachers will be paying 19.1% of their salary to CalSTRS, with the district adding another 19.1%, on average. That means teachers will take a cut in take home pay and districts will cut back on repairs, technology and curriculum. It is an economic and educational disaster. The Manteca District is in even worse shape.
“Manteca Unified is on target to spend at least $13.9 million more for a 50 percent jump in teacher retirement contributions within three years.
At the same time overall teacher salaries are expected to rise by only $8.1 million. That means retirement costs will go up 70 percent more than salaries by 2019-2020.
Unfunded retirement liability is the 900-pound budget gorilla not just for Manteca Unified but for every school district throughout California as well as municipalities, counties, and the state government.
This could be your district—starting July 1, CalSTRS is upping the mandatory contributions by double digits. Watch as the bureaucrats try to save a collapsing pension system at the expense of the students. Ask your district about the added cost of pensions vs. pay increases.
|FINANCIAL TIME BOMB?
Retirement funding costs growing faster than pay
Dennis Wyatt, Manteca Bulletin, 2/2/17
|
Manteca Unified is on target to spend at least $13.9 million more for a 50 percent jump in teacher retirement contributions within three years.
Profile