Firm Moves From Orange County to Texas—Trend Continues

Another major firm has given up on high taxes, high cost of living, high costs of facilities—and employment rules set by government, not the market place between workers and firms. The is another corporate HQ leaving California—a trend that started years ago.

Chick-fil-A and Starbucks Distributor to Move California Headquarters to Texas

In Industry Newsby Bradford, Article Written by: Candice Carlisle – CostarNews

10/2/19

Subsidiary Plans to Centralize Corporate Services

A distributor to move its corporate headquarters to Texas from California to centralize its operations. The organization is a distributor to major restaurant chains such as Chick-fil-A, Chipotle and Starbucks.

Quality Custom Distribution is a part of Golden State Foods, and a global supplier to the quick-service restaurant and retail industries. The organization is leasing 10,784 square feet of office space at 2801 Network Blvd. in Frisco, Texas. Frisco is 27 miles north of downtown Dallas, for its headquarters. It sets the new office to open in January 2020.

The company expects some employees to move from California to Texas with the corporate headquarters. Also, they have plans to “provide a variety of new jobs,” at the Dallas-area office.

The company has already begun posting job openings in Frisco, which include finance, accounting, customer service and purchasing positions. Quality Custom Distribution has 17 active job postings on online job websites. Officials were not immediately available to comment beyond a statement.

The move from Irvine, California, helps centralize the company’s corporate operations. It better aligns and supports its distribution center market and its customers, said Ryan Hammer, corporate vice president and president of Golden State Foods Logistics.

New Dominant Player in the Food Industry

The distributor to move from California Headquarters to Texas will grow its distribution network and secure its position as a main player in the food industry. The Dallas-area’s central location, large talent pool, and business-friendly community fed into the decision to move to the North Texas region said, Hammer.

The company’s distribution network includes two centers in Texas, one in the Dallas area and another in San Antonio. The Dallas-area location sits in Lancaster at 3900 N. Dallas Ave., which is 14 miles south of downtown Dallas. According to CoStar data, Quality Custom Distribution leases about 55,000 square feet of industrial space in the building.

Golden State Foods also runs one of its 12 manufacturing centers in Burleson, TX. Burleson is on the west side of the region and is roughly 46 miles southwest of Dallas.

Quality Custom Distribution will join other tenants in the office park that have also moved their headquarters from California. The list includes Jamba Juice, which made the move in mid-2016.

The exodus from California to the Dallas-Fort Worth region has made the area an in-demand office market.

Toyota North America merged its corporate offices in Plano, Texas, in a mid-2017 move. Earlier this year, McKesson traded in its West Coast corporate office for a new headquarters location in North Texas.