California companies large and small are leaving California or expanding tot other States, rather than expanding in the former Golden State. Please note that no California media picked up on this story, it comes from Denver. “Strava Inc., a popular athlete social network, is joining the pack of California tech companies expanding to Denver. The San Francisco-based company has begun hiring for a half-dozen positions in Denver at a Galvanize campus downtown and plans grow to eventually have its own office with between 75 and 100 local employees. The company announced the expansion today at an event featuring CEO James Quarles and Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper at Denver’s Confluence Park.” Whether it is Colorado, Texas, Georgia or Florida, California firms want out of this State—little by little it is happening. Even Facebook is opening a major center—billions in investment—in Georgia.

Fitness app Strava is the latest California tech company expanding to Denver

Greg Avery, Denver Business Journal, 1/23/18

Strava Inc., a popular athlete social network, is joining the pack of California tech companies expanding to Denver.

The San Francisco-based company has begun hiring for a half-dozen positions in Denver at a Galvanize campus downtown and plans grow to eventually have its own office with between 75 and 100 local employees.

The company announced the expansion today at an event featuring CEO James Quarles and Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper at Denver’s Confluence Park.

Strava looked at cities with a good pool of technology workers in a similar time zone to San Francisco (which is one hour earlier) in order to make it easy for software development teams at its headquarters and new site to collaborate.

It also looked for communities that invest in infrastructure — transit options, pedestrian amenities, bike paths and parks — that would used by the kind of employees it would hire, said Quarles. Strava also considered Austin, Portland and Los Angeles.

“Relative to that list, Denver was far and away at the top,” he said.

Strava isn’t a big company. It employs 140 worldwide, but it’s one of the best-known apps connecting runners and cyclists — including some of the sports’ elites — and for tracking many other kinds of athletic and outdoor recreation activities.

Denver is Strava’s first U.S. office location other than San Francisco, and it’s likely to become the company’s fastest growing employment hub in coming years. It also has offices in the United Kingdom.

Hickenlooper praised Strava for choosing Denver, predicting the lifestyle in Colorado is a good fit for the employees Srava will recruit here and relocate from California.

“They’re going to feel like they’re coming home,” Hickenlooper said.

Strava’s pioneering predecessor in fitness apps, called MapMyFitness, launched from Denver in 2007. It moved its headquarters to Austin three years later and was purchased in 2015 by athletic apparel company Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA).

Denver has lately been a popular office location for tech companies expanding outside of San Francisco and Silicon Valley.

Last week, an Australian small business software company, Accelo, revealed it’s expanding beyond its U.S. office in San Francisco to open a Denver office that it expects to be the focus of its future growth as it hire dozens, if not hundreds, of people here over time.

Earlier, Marketo, a San Francisco marketing tech company, announced it’s hiring, growing to as many as 500 people at its expanded downtown Denver office.

Marketo CEO Steve Lucas, a Denver resident and tech veteran, said the competitiveness of hiring in Northern California’s tech hubs drives fast-growing companies to add offices elsewhere. Denver has a deep pool of tech candidates and is an attractive destination for tech workers willing to relocate for a new job, he said.

Marketo’s move followed others, including Xero and Gusto, to make Denver its main growth market instead of San Francisco.

Strava is recruiting on its website for a half-dozen Denver positions in software engineering and design, and product development now. The company’s job descriptions say it’s creating new features and uses of its app and trying to expand on its business partnerships.

Those are the kind of jobs generally it expects to add here, Quarles said.

Strava has cast itself as a growing data analytics player, using its athlete data to help inform health care technologies and become a resource that urban planners use, tapping its runner and cyclist trip data.

The company launched in 2009. It has raised $70 million in venture capital to date.

Strava reports its users uploaded more than 1 billion runs, bike rides and other activities in 2017, including 627,239 marathons and 180,589 Bike to Work Day commutes.

Strava is adding 1 million new users every 40 days from all over the world. It’s expanding its product to offer more functionality and features that users across a variety of sports and activities would want, Quarles said.

“The ambition to be the connector for athletes all over the world and to be the next great sports brand is in our DNA,” he said. “We have a lot of growth ahead of us.”