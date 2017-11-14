By

The State of California, along with a few others, are suing President Trump. Why? Because he wants to take away the mandate that employers MUS provide birth control protection and coverage. That means the Catholic Church must do that for the Nuns. That means if no woman wants the coverage—it still must be provided. I have an idea. Instead of Planned Parenthood killing babies, why not provide birth control instead? “Under the federal rules that took effect in October, any for-profit or nonprofit employer or insurer can stop following the birth-control mandate on moral and religious grounds. The changes also let publicly traded companies obtain a religious exemption but not a moral one. The Affordable Care Act required that employers offer health insurance that covers birth control without a co-pay, with exemptions for houses of worship and some private companies. New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman (D) argued the rules deny basic health care to millions of women.” Isn’t it time for people and businesses, not government, control their health care? Maybe California AG Becerra could explain why it is the role of government to interfere in the negotiations between workers and businesses? I thought he believed in choose to kill babies—if so, aren’t woman capable of determining what type of health care they want–and where to work?

Five states ask judge to halt Trump’s rollback of birth-control mandate

By Jessie Hellmann, The Hill, 11/10/17

Five states are asking a federal judge to halt the implementation of the Trump administration’s recent rollback of ObamaCare’s birth-control mandate.

The attorneys general in California, New York, Maryland, Delaware and Virginia filed the motion for a preliminary injunction Thursday night with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

The filing is part of a lawsuit the states filed in October, which argues that the policy change is unconstitutional and discriminatory.

Under the federal rules that took effect in October, any for-profit or nonprofit employer or insurer can stop following the birth-control mandate on moral and religious grounds.

The changes also let publicly traded companies obtain a religious exemption but not a moral one.

The Affordable Care Act required that employers offer health insurance that covers birth control without a co-pay, with exemptions for houses of worship and some private companies.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman (D) argued the rules deny basic health care to millions of women.

“If a woman can’t control her own body, she isn’t truly free,” he said.

“Health care decisions should be made by a woman — not her boss. These retrograde rules seek to deny basic healthcare to millions of women in New York and across the country. We’ll continue to fight back and protect New Yorkers.”