Kamala Harris has no problem running for Vice President, with a racist. No, I am not calling Joe Biden a racist—though I would—it is Kamala Harris who called him a racist. Shew defined his racist actions—working with Klansman, opposing desegregation. Of course her statement was also a lie—about her being bused to integrate schools—by the time she entered schools, they were already integrated. ““I’m going to now direct this at Vice President Biden. I do not believe you are a racist,” Harris declared before going on to call Biden exactly that. “I also believe — and it’s personal and it was hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country. And it was not only that, but you also worked with them to oppose busing,” Harris said. “There was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools, and she was bused to school everyday. And that little girl was me.” Harris is a hypocrite and a liar. She makes a great Democrat candidate. But, what would expect from a politician that got her start, not by being articulate, experienced, hard working? She did it the old fashioned Hollywood way—by dating the right married man, Willie Brown. Note he never denied it. This has to be embarrassing to women like Warren, Duckworth and Karen Bass—all accomplished and worked hard to succeed. Not Kamala—she found Willie Brown instead.

FLASHBACK: Kamala Harris Attacked Biden As A Racist Segregationist During Democrat Debates

By Tristan Justice, The Federalist, 8/11/20

2020 Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden formally tapped California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris for the vice presidential ticket this fall, just more than a year after the former presidential rival ripped Biden as a racist white supremacist on the debate stage in prime time.

In response to a question first posed to then-South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg on race and policing, Harris inserted herself into the conversation to take a swipe at Biden just days after he touted his positive relationships with segregationist senators as examples of his “civility.”

“As the only black person on this stage, I would like to speak on the issue of race,” Harris said prompting audience applause and a concession from the MSNBC moderators to give Harris time.

“I’m going to now direct this at Vice President Biden. I do not believe you are a racist,” Harris declared before going on to call Biden exactly that.

“I also believe — and it’s personal and it was hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country. And it was not only that, but you also worked with them to oppose busing,” Harris said. “There was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools, and she was bused to school everyday. And that little girl was me.”

The blow served to plummet Biden in the polls while bolstering Harris with the highest level of support she would ever see for the rest of the race briefly polling in second place behind Biden though still by 10 points, according to RealClearPolitics’ aggregate of polls.