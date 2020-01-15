By

Flora bill would have exempted churches from 2017 gun control law

Assemblyman Heath Flora, 1/14/20

SACRAMENTO – Today, Assemblyman Heath Flora, R-Ripon, presented Assembly Bill 503, which would allow certain individuals, with a valid CCW permit, to carry their firearm while attending religious services even if their church is located on school property. The bill failed on a party-line vote in the Assembly Public Safety Committee.

“Two years ago we introduced this bill after a gunman killed 26 people at a church in Texas,” said Flora. “This year a gunman killed 2 people at a church in Texas before a volunteer security guard shot the guy.”

In 2017, AB 424 was signed into law, banning all individuals, including those with valid permits, from carrying concealed firearms on the grounds of public and private school property. While churches would otherwise be exempt from this law, many private and public schools have church activities during and outside of school hours respectively. Flora’s AB 503 would have exempted these specific churches from AB 424, allowing members of their congregations with valid CCW permits to serve as volunteer security guards during times of worship.

“This is a good bill that was narrowly-defined to help harden a soft target that is located within another soft target,” continued Flora. “The politics of firearms is what it is, and politics took precedence over public safety today.”

On December 29th, 2019 a gunman opened fire on parishioners attending a Sunday church service in Fort Worth, Texas, killing 2 before being fatally shot by a member of the church’s volunteer security team.

On November 5th, 2017 a gunman opened fire on parishioners attending a Sunday service in Sutherland Springs, Texas, killing 26 and wounding 20 more. The gunman exchanged fire with an armed civilian while fleeing the scene, and later succumbed to his wounds.

In the wake of these attacks, AB 503 would ensure that religious institutions, regardless of their location, have the flexibility to protect their congregations.

