While this story happened in Florida, it could happen in California. If you buy a used electric vehicle, then need a new battery, if available, it will cost more than the car. Worse, if you buy a new EV, it will cost $25,000 or more than a comparable gas car. And, it will take driving 110,000 miles just to catch up on the difference of cost between a gas and an EV car—but does not count the $2,000 to install an in home recharger—and the energy to recharge. EV’s are the rich and the elite—that Gavin Newsom/French Laundry types. If you are a real person you can not afford a vehicle that if it runs out of juice on the 5 Freeway north of Fresno, it might take hours or days to get it juiced again.

Florida family drives into electric car problem: a replacement battery costs more than vehicle itself

The Florida family found out a replacement for the electric car’s battery would cost thousands

By Adam Sabes FOXBusiness, 7/17/22

A family in Florida drove into a major problem after buying a used electric vehicle: the replacement battery for their dead car wound up costing more than the used car was purchased for.

Avery Siwinski is a 17-year-old whose parents spent $11,000 on a used Ford Focus Electric car, which is a 2014 model and had about 60,000 miles when it was bought, according to KVUE.

The teenager had the car for six months before it began giving her issues and the dashboard was flashing symbols.

“It was fine at first,” Siwinski said. “I loved it so much. It was small and quiet and cute. And all the sudden it stopped working.”

She told the news outlet that the car stopped running after taking it to a repair shop, and the family eventually found out that the car’s battery would need to be replaced.

The problem? A battery for the electric car costs $14,000, according to the news outlet.

Siwinski’s grandfather stepped in to help out with the car problems because her father passed away in June due to colon cancer.

The Ford Focus electric, one of four EV’s for story on electric cars at the auto show on family day at the Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto February 17, 2014. (David Cooper/Toronto Star (David Cooper/Toronto Star via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Ford dealership had advised us that we could replace the battery,” said her grandfather, Ray Siwinski. “It would only cost $14,000.”

However, the family found out that there weren’t any batteries of that type available anymore because the Ford model is discontinued.

“Then we found out the batteries aren’t even available,” Siwinski said. “So it didn’t matter. They could cost twice as much and we still couldn’t get it.”