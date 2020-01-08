Florida pulls in billions amid high-tax state exodus/California LOSES Billions and Population

By

Thanks to no income tax, a responsible Republican Governor and legislature, people are flocking to Florida. Economically, what does that mean? “According to recent data from the IRS, the Sunshine State — a popular haven for people looking to lower onerous tax burdens of states like New York, New Jersey and Connecticut — benefited from the trend. The state raked in a net adjusted gross income of $16 billion in 2018. That’s way more than any other state. Arizona, for example, raked in the second-highest total from migration at $3.5 billion. California a haven for poverty, homeless, crime and elites has also been affected by its Democrat Governor, legislature and policies: “California lost about $8 billion in 2018, New Jersey about $3.1 billion and Connecticut lost around $1 billion. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act capped state and local tax deductions at $10,000, which is well below the average amounts claimed in places like New York and California. Florida has long lured relocating residents with its lack of a statewide income tax, and inheritance tax. Meanwhile, New York’s top income tax rate is more than 8 percent.” The top California income tax rate is 13%–5% MORE than New York. Ready to call U-Haul?

Florida pulls in billions amid high-tax state exodus

By Brittany De Lea, FOX Business, 1/7/20

FOX Business’ Jackie DeAngelis reports on President Trump moving from New York to Florida and why many others are too, some due to state taxes. Forbes Media chairman Steve Forbes also joins the segment to analyze the exodus.

People moving from high-tax states to destinations with lower — or no — income taxes has been a boon to the coffers of some state governments, like Florida.

According to recent data from the IRS, the Sunshine State — a popular haven for people looking to lower onerous tax burdens of states like New York, New Jersey and Connecticut — benefited from the trend.

The state raked in a net adjusted gross income of $16 billion in 2018. That’s way more than any other state. Arizona, for example, raked in the second-highest total from migration at $3.5 billion.

Texas, another no-income-tax state, generated $3.4 billion. North Carolina and South Carolina followed the Lone Star State on the list. As previously reported by FOX Business, Arizona and South Carolina were two of the most popular destinations for movers last year because of the warmer climates and retirement opportunities.

On the flip side, two high-tax states – New York and California — lost a significant amount of adjusted gross income.

The Empire State lost $9.6 billion as wealthy individuals and businesses moved out. Recently, President Trump announced he had decided to change his domicile from New York to Palm Beach, Fla. Billionaire investor Carl Icahn is also headed to Miami, and billionaire hedge fund manager Leon Cooperman fled to Boca Raton.

California lost about $8 billion in 2018, New Jersey about $3.1 billion and Connecticut lost around $1 billion.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act capped state and local tax deductions at $10,000, which is well below the average amounts claimed in places like New York and California.

Florida has long lured relocating residents with its lack of a statewide income tax, and inheritance tax. Meanwhile, New York’s top income tax rate is more than 8 percent.

As previously reported by FOX Business, an individual or couple earning $650,000 in ordinary income could save $69,719 per year by moving from New York to Florida.