Florida Republicans out-registering Democrats 9-to-1 in lead-up to midterm elections–California Republican Party? Almost ZERO

The people of Florida have high inflation due to Biden/Democrat policies. So do the people of California. The people of Florida have high energy costs due to the policies of the Biden Administration—so does California and Gov. Newsom is making them worse. California has a massive crime problem and homelessness. Florida has less of a crime and homeless problem. California has failed schools, made worse by the closing of the schools by Guv. Newsom. Florida schools are great and except for three months, did not close down. So you would expect the people of California would be angry with the Democrats and leave that failed Party and become Republicans. But, the California Republican Party has not implemented a voter registration program since March, 2013—nine years ago. And Florida? “There are a number of data points indicating broad gains for Republicans in Florida this midterm cycle, including a huge 9-to-1 advantage when it comes to registering new voters in the months leading up to Nov. 8. As of Friday, there were more than 5.28 million registered Republicans in Florida compared to 4.97 million Democrats. Those numbers represent 86,376 more Republicans than those registered to vote in the August primary, compared to an increase of just 9,830 Democrats across the same time frame.” Any wonder Newsom is not spending money on his re-election? The California Republican Party should be doing as well if not better that the Florida GOP—yet it is an impotent foil for the Democrat Party.

Florida Republicans out-registering Democrats 9-to-1 in lead-up to midterm elections

By Christian Datoc, Washington Examiner, 10/30/22

There are a number of data points indicating broad gains for Republicans in Florida this midterm cycle, including a huge 9-to-1 advantage when it comes to registering new voters in the months leading up to Nov. 8.

As of Friday, there were more than 5.28 million registered Republicans in Florida compared to 4.97 million Democrats. Those numbers represent 86,376 more Republicans than those registered to vote in the August primary, compared to an increase of just 9,830 Democrats across the same time frame.

Among other notable statistics, Republicans have overtaken Democrats in terms of mail and early votes cast. Democrats held a significant lead in early voting just five days prior and would likely need to retake that early voting lead heading into Election Day, where Republicans traditionally turnout in higher numbers, to be competitive.

The data are positive signs for Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), who hope to hold off challenges in their respective races against Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) and Charlie Crist (D-FL). They also indicate that the state is steadily trending away from “swing” status.

“It might be time to consider Florida, if not a red state, than a red-leaning state,” Kevin Wagner, a Florida Atlantic University political scientist, told the South Florida Sun Sentinel . “If you’re just being factual, until the Democrats start winning races statewide with some degree of regularity, it’s hard to call it a battleground state.”

“Democrats lost this election when they lost their voter registration advantage,” Democratic strategist Sean Phillippi added. “Republicans have been winning elections at a good clip for the last decade — and that’s when Democrats had a voter registration advantage.”