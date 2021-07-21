By

We have been told by the State of California that 17 States are no longer part of the United States. These States had legislators and Governors that passed bill and laws that California Democrats do not like—so these States are banned from being infected by California government employees. That is a good thing, for those States. Now, Texas wants to protect it people from the spread of the COVID virus. California, New York and a few other States, to prevent the spread of the virus closed businesses, churches, schools, lost jobs, isolated people, created a crime wave, an massive increase in suicide among the young—a total disaster. So, Governor Abbott of Texas has now banned Democrats from Texas, to protect the innocent people of the Lone Star State from the deadly virus. A contingent of Texas Democrats fled the State before they would vote against honest elections and went to Washington. Now, six of the, fully vaccinated, have come down with the disease and two people they were in contact with from Speaker Pelosi’s staff have also come down with it—while the white House REFUSES to tell how many there came down with the deadly disease. Protect yourself—stay away from Texas Democrats, they are disease ridden.

Following The Science: Texas Issues Travel Ban On Democrats To Prevent Dangerous COVID Outbreak

BabylonBee.com, 7/20/21

AUSTIN, TX—”We’re just following the science here,” said Texas Governor Abbott Tuesday as he signed an executive order preventing Democrat lawmakers from returning to the state. “We can’t risk one of them ‘COVID’ things gettin’ back here in my state. We ain’t got room here for the both of us, I tell you what. Yeehaw!”

The order comes after the revelation that the dangerous, anti-mask, science-denying Democrats had begun spreading COVID around the country, almost killing Vice President Kamala Harris and several Pelosi staffers with their backward, anti-science ways. Abbott said he takes no pleasure in banning the Democrats from his state, but that his hand was forced so that he can “keep Texans safe.”

“I’d love nothing more than to welcome the Dems back here, ya hear?” he said, stifling laughter. “But, you know, science and what-not. I can’t just let these human Petri dishes come back all willy-nilly.”

He then fired a revolver into the air for no apparent reason.

To enforce the travel ban, Abbott has ordered the building of a 45,000-foot-high wall along Texas’s borders to prevent the Democrats’ private jet from making it back.