Footage of California students hitting a Donald Trump piñata sparks controversy, investigation

Laguna Hills High School is in the heart of “red” Orange County. It is a place where when folks take a knee, it is in prayer. This is a town where flags abound and love of the Rule of Law is the cornerstone of society. Yet, the high school is not being used by Sanderista teachers to demean President Trump and using students to do the deed. “The incident has spurred online outrage from conservatives and some parents, which in turn prompted the school district to investigate further. Though officials declined to name those involved or detail potential repercussions, they did say the district didn’t “condone” what happened. “This activity was not condoned, or approved, by the district, nor Laguna Hills High School,” said district spokesperson Mark Perez. “Personnel matters are confidential, and therefore, it is our policy to not comment on situations involving employees.” A Feb. 23 tweet posted by someone identified as an Orange County student indicated that teachers had been suspended, however, and defended the event. The teacher should not have been suspended—firing, on the spot. This does not need investigation, other then, did it happen and did the teacher sponsor and allow it. If the answer is yes, then firing is the right course. What if a teacher did this in 2015 to Obama—the teacher should be fired. Period. What is there to investigate or discuss?

Erin Donnelly, Yahoo, 3/6/18

A California school district has launched an inquiry into footage that showed students and staff members at an Orange County high school hitting a piñata designed to look like President Trump, CBS Los Angeles reports.

Footage of the incident — which took place at Laguna Hills High School, in the Saddleback Valley school district — went viral after being leaked on YouTube. According to the YouTube posting, the “piñata party” took place during a Spanish class, though that has not been confirmed.

The incident has spurred online outrage from conservatives and some parents, which in turn prompted the school district to investigate further. Though officials declined to name those involved or detail potential repercussions, they did say the district didn’t “condone” what happened.

“This activity was not condoned, or approved, by the district, nor Laguna Hills High School,” said district spokesperson Mark Perez. “Personnel matters are confidential, and therefore, it is our policy to not comment on situations involving employees.”

A Feb. 23 tweet posted by someone identified as an Orange County student indicated that teachers had been suspended, however, and defended the event.

Matt @Mattdb00

Two of our Spanish teachers were suspended as of today because of a Donald Trump piñata. We thought it was okay to use one for a quince and our teachers did too. Apparently it was just way too much and “disgraceful” according to the office.

Matt @Mattdb00

Like yeah, some of us dislike the president but that’s okay. None of us, even those who support Trump, saw it as disgraceful, aggressive or disruptive in any means. I’m not a fan on how the school handled the situation tbh.

4:24 PM – Feb 23, 2018