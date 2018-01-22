For $6 UCLA Will Teach You About Sex in Time for Valentines Day—Cheap

By

If you want to see a soft porn program, discussing about kissing and the rest, how to get someone to say Yes, that and more for only $6. Maybe this is a great place to get a date—I bet lots of dates from this program. “A sex education group at the University of California, Los Angeles, will host a performance celebrating “empowerment, consent and self-love” prior to Valentine’s Day, featuring material The group, known as the UCLA “Sex Squad,” is a “collective of undergrads” that meet under the auspices of the school’s Art and Global Health Center. The group’s goal is to “open dialogue with teens all over Los Angeles about sex and sexuality” and “collaborate to help make Los Angeles a sexier and safer place.” The two-and-a-half hour pre-Valentine’s Day event is billed as “a special night of performance, live storytelling and arts-activism.” Wonder if they will have an ACLU attorney present to explain to the males that looking at a female could be considered visual rape? Will a bail bonds person be present? Will the University explain its lack of legal rights to the charged male? If not, these can be added.

UCLA ‘Sex Squad’ to put on ‘titillating’ Valentine’s Day performance

George Congdon, The College Fix, 1/19/18



Group interviewed high school students to develop talk on ‘urgent sexual health topics’

A sex education group at the University of California, Los Angeles, will host a performance celebrating “empowerment, consent and self-love” prior to Valentine’s Day, featuring material

The group, known as the UCLA “Sex Squad,” is a “collective of undergrads” that meet under the auspices of the school’s Art and Global Health Center. The group’s goal is to “open dialogue with teens all over Los Angeles about sex and sexuality” and “collaborate to help make Los Angeles a sexier and safer place.”

The two-and-a-half hour pre-Valentine’s Day event is billed as “a special night of performance, live storytelling and arts-activism.”

Gabrielle Bonder, the program manager at the UCLA Arts Center, told The College Fix via email that the event will be “a titillating night of performance.”

“The UCLA Sex Squad and Art & Global Health Center believe that Valentine’s Day is a radically sexy celebration—full of empowerment, consent and self-love!” Bonder said.

The performance, Bonder told The Fix, is “a variety show that features acting, original songs, poetry, and personal storytelling. All of the material created for the show is based off of the personal experiences of the cast members as well as interviews the Sex Squad conducted with high school students to ask about urgent sexual health topics and stories on their campuses.”

“The show features stories about consent, STIs/HIV, body image, cyber bullying, and more,” Bonder said.

“At a post-show celebration,” Bonder added, “we will be making Valentine’s grams, have decorate your own cupcakes, and creating art together.”

Bonder told The Fix that admission to the event will cost $6.

The Sex Squad’s university website features a host of videos exploring various topics related to sexuality. In one video, the protagonist “finds his own creative solution to challenge the male female gender binary.” In another, a being known as the “Consent Fairy” explains to two gay men “how to give and obtain clear consent.”

The Sex Squad has regularly put on a Valentine’s Day performance. In 2016 they described the event as “mouth-watering,” while in 2017 it was billed as a “(sex)travaganza)” and a “bold and inspiring performance.”