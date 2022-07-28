By

In Texas, Hispanics are leaving the Democrat Party as fast as they can. Republicans are winning congressional and local elections. Registration in Texas is going great. Compare that to California, where the registration difference between the GOP and Dems has grown from 3.5 million in 2016 to 5 million in 2022—of course if you do not register voters this is what you get. Then when you have a minority Leader, Chad Mayes, use six other Republicans to support a massive Democrat tax increase, why would voters want to be in such a Party. Lastly, you have a CRP Chair, Patterson that has been one of the biggest supporters of the Top Two—harming GOP candidates. “Two life-long Democrats are now running for judicial reelection as Republicans in Texas border communities. Both women say they are fighting against the Biden administration’s open border policies that they argue are wreaking havoc in their small communities. The single reason they switched parties, they say, is because the Biden administration’s policies led to more than 2 million people coming through the southern border from over 150 countries. The costs of crime stemming from an open border – increased trafficking and smuggling of people, weapons and guns – to their communities has prompted them to say, “enough is enough” and do something about it.” When you talk about and vote GOP values and principles, voters, of all races will join us.

Former Democratic judges declare invasion, now run for reelection as Republicans in Texas border communities

By Bethany Blankley | The Center Square, 7/27/22

(The Center Square) – Two life-long Democrats are now running for judicial reelection as Republicans in Texas border communities. Both women say they are fighting against the Biden administration’s open border policies that they argue are wreaking havoc in their small communities.

The single reason they switched parties, they say, is because the Biden administration’s policies led to more than 2 million people coming through the southern border from over 150 countries. The costs of crime stemming from an open border – increased trafficking and smuggling of people, weapons and guns – to their communities has prompted them to say, “enough is enough” and do something about it.

Both judges were among the first to declare an invasion on July 5, citing an imminent threat to the lives of their residents.

First elected as a Democrat, Terrell County Judge Dale Carruthers is now running for reelection as a Republican.

On Tuesday, at a campaign event in Fort Stockton, Texas, she said, “I come from a Hispanic heritage, which was prominently Democrat. The chaos at the border and everything that’s been going on makes me realize that I needed to switch parties.

“I am very happy to be a Republican and to represent this great state of Texas as a judge.”

“Judge Dale Carruthers switched parties due to Biden’s failed open border policies,” Gov. Greg Abbott, who attended the event, said. “She’s now running for re-election as a Republican, joining a growing number of Hispanics who have walked away from the Democratic Party. Together, we’ll secure the future of Texas.”

Presidio County Judge Cinderela Guevara also was a life-long Democrat until Biden came into office and her residents began grappling with record high inflation, increased crime and fear stemming from an open border. She also issued a disaster declaration and declared an invasion at the Texas-Mexico border.

“I’ve been a Democrat since 1992,” Guevara said. “I’ve always ran as a Democrat and this is my first year to run as a Republican. I’m very grateful for Gov. Abbott for all he has done for Texas and continues to do for Texas, especially with our border crisis.”

On July 5, six counties and one city declared an invasion at the southern border, including Terrell and Presidio counties. They also expressed their commitment to uphold the Constitution, arguing they needed to take such an extraordinary measure to defend the lives of their residents.

When declaring the invasion, Carruthers said her county with a small population of roughly 1,000 people has been inundated with foreign nationals illegally entering through Mexico.

“We have experienced an invasion that is something of every language,” she said. “We are trying to protect the sovereignty of Texas. I am a constitutional judge and we are standing behind the constitution.”

After the counties of Kinney, Goliad, Terrell, Jeff Davis, Edwards, Presidio and the City of Uvalde declared an invasion, two additional counties declared an invasion on Monday: Parker and Atascosa.

Other Republican women running for office in Texas border communities are Monica De La Cruz and Cassie Garcia, who are both running for Congress in Districts 15 and 28, respectively. Mayra Flores, of Hidalgo County, recently won a special election to become the first Mexican-born Republican woman elected to Congress.