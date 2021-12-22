Former Republican San Fran Mayoral Candidate Attacked at Home by Knife-Wielding Woman

By

Full Disclosure: Richie Greenberg is a friend of mine. Except for the fact Greenberg ran for Mayor, his is not a serious story. Dozens of muggings go on each day in San Fran. In October there were over 3,000 car break ins—and almost no arrests. Drug deals go down on street corners, with cops watching and the smash and grab has now become an industry in San Fran. So when a person is mugged, why is this a story? A cop making an arrest, a judge saying there must be cash bail and a DA that actually prosecutes criminals—THAT IS A STORY IN SAN FRAN. Crime is San Fran is as normal as the homeless pooping on the sidewalk.

Former Republican San Francisco Mayoral Candidate Attacked at Home by Knife-Wielding Woman

Joel B. Pollak , Breitbart, 12/20/21

Former Republican San Francisco mayoral candidate Richie Greenberg reported that he was attacked on Friday night in his home by an apparently mentally ill woman wielding a knife and claiming that the property was hers.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported:

Greenberg said he stepped outside his door Friday night to find a woman sitting on the top step of his home on Lake Street in San Francisco.

He asked her to leave, and the woman said “I’m going to cut you, b—,” Greenberg said. She claimed that property was hers, he said, leading him to believe that, “This is someone that’s not all with it.”

The video shows a disheveled looking woman in a heavy coat raising her hand holding what appears to be a knife as Greenberg shouts at her to leave and apparently calls the police. The woman repeatedly kicks at the partially open door as he moves inside.

Greenberg said the woman swatted at him with the knife and with her other hand knocked away a box he was holdingbefore knocking the box away with her other hand.

Greenberg was apparently unhurt and the woman was arrested Saturday morning.

The attack is just the latest in a series of crimes in the city resulting from vagrancy and lawlessness. many residents have left the city — or the state — as a result of the crime and disorder, which predates the coronavirus pandemic.

Greenberg made an issue of the crime wave in his unsuccessful 2018 campaign, noting that the passage of Proposition 46 by the state’s voters in 2014 made many serious crimes into misdemeanors and removed the threat of prosecution from ordinary crimes.

He has since helped lead efforts to recall radical left-wing District Attorney Chesa Boudin, who came to office promising not to prosecute petty crimes such as public urination, even though those crimes have made life in the city intolerable for many.

Mayor London Breed, who promised to defund the police budget by $120 million last year, reversed herself last week and announced a request for more police funding as she declared a “state of emergency” in the city’s crime-ridden Tenderloin district.