Barbara Boxer as a Senator did not like the police, wanted more prisoners on criminals on the streets. She thought the problem was economic, not meanness. She was attack near Jack London Square in Oakland, a place where tourists visit. Wonder if after she was attacked if she called the police or BLM? “The former Democrat senator’s office confirmed the mugging on Monday afternoon. “Earlier today former Senator Barbara Boxer was assaulted in the Jack London Square neighborhood of Oakland. The assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car. She is thankful that she was not seriously injured,” Boxer’s office said. Oakland police are investigating the case and Crime Stoppers of Oakland offered a $2,000 reward for info leading to an arrest. Anyone with information on the mugging that took place along the 300 block of 3rd Street is asked to contact Crime Stoppers TIP LINE at (510) 777- 8572. Note the reward to find the culprit—Crime Stoppers does not do this for others. In fact, even if caught, the criminal cannot be arrested—the phone stolen is worth under $950—so based on a law Boxer supported, the thief will not go to jail or even see the inside of a squad car. Boxer is now a victim of her policy.

Former Uber-Liberal Senator Barbara Boxer Assaulted, Robbed in Oakland

By Cristina Laila, Gateway Pundit, 7/26/21



Former California Senator Barbara Boxer was assaulted and robbed in Oakland’s Jack London Square neighborhood on Monday.

Boxer, 80, was pushed in her back and the assailant stole her cell phone then took off in a getaway car.

The former Democrat senator’s office confirmed the mugging on Monday afternoon.

“Earlier today former Senator Barbara Boxer was assaulted in the Jack London Square neighborhood of Oakland. The assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car. She is thankful that she was not seriously injured,” Boxer’s office said.

Oakland police are investigating the case and Crime Stoppers of Oakland offered a $2,000 reward for info leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information on the mugging that took place along the 300 block of 3rd Street is asked to contact Crime Stoppers TIP LINE at (510) 777- 8572.

Oakland city council recently voted to defund the police and strip more than $18 million from the OPD’s budget.

Crime has increased 90% in the Democrat hell hole of Oakland.

Barbara Boxer served as a US Senator until 2017. Kamala Harris filled her seat.