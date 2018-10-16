By

FPPC Finds Probable Cause That LA County Violated Campaign Laws

COUNTY SPENT NEARLY A MILLION DOLLARS IN PUBLIC FUNDS PUSHING MEASURE H

Jon Coupal, Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, 10/15/18

Today, Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association announced that the Fair Political Practices Commission has finally taken action against Los Angeles County for using taxpayer money to fund political ads touting Measure H, a sales tax increase. Specifically, the FPPC found probable cause to charge LA County, as well as the individual members of the Board of Supervisors, with 15 counts of campaign finance violations.

“This is obviously welcome action by the FPPC. We’ve waited a long time for this.” said Jon Coupal, President of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, which filed the original complaint against the county on March 2, 2017. “As we head into the November election, local governments up and down California are illegally using taxpayer funds for political advocacy and failing to report the same as political contributions. We hope these findings by the FPPC serve as a huge shot across the bow to all government entities in California not to abuse taxpayers by using public funds for political activity.”

HJTA also filed a lawsuit against the County in Los Angeles Superior Court arising out of the same illegal activity. The courts have ruled “use of the public treasury to mount an election campaign which attempts to influence the resolution of issues which our Constitution leaves to the ‘free election’ of the people (see Const., art. II, § 2) … presents a serious threat to the integrity of the electoral process.” Stanson v. Mott (1976) 17 Cal.3d 206, 218.

“Clearly, the county’s expenditure of public resources to advance Measure H violates core democratic principles by presenting unbalanced advocacy,” said HJTA President Jon Coupal.