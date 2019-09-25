By

Want to find corruption in government, in California? Look no further than the High Speed Rail. If you thought CalPERS was corrupt—these folks are the “A” students on abusing the taxpayers. “This is the second ongoing FPPC investigation requested by Assemblyman Patterson of a figure within the High Speed Rail Authority. Roy Hill, the former deputy chief operating officer for the Rail Authority, is currently under investigation for signing a $51-million change order to fund project change orders requested by Jacobs Engineering. Documents uncovered show that Mr. Hill owns up to $100,000 of stock in Jacobs Engineering. Hill has since been suspended. The Democrats need to keep this open—it helps create donations from construction firms and unions—while some use it as an ATM.

FPPC Investigating High Speed Rail Authority Board Member

Assemblyman Jim Patterson, 9/25/19

FRESNO – The Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) notified Assemblyman Jim Patterson Monday that they will open an investigation to address conflict of interest concerns raised by the Assemblyman about High Speed Rail Authority Board Member Ernesto Camacho.

Assemblyman Patterson requested the investigation (see attached letter) based on Mr. Camacho’s ability as a board member to approve the overall direction of the state’s rail project while his southern California based company, Pacifica Consulting, Inc. stands to benefit from those very decisions.

“It is becoming clear there is a group of High Speed Rail insiders – contractors, a board member, and consultants – who have access to billions of dollars of public money and are passing it around to each other,” said Assemblyman Patterson.

This is the second ongoing FPPC investigation requested by Assemblyman Patterson of a figure within the High Speed Rail Authority. Roy Hill, the former deputy chief operating officer for the Rail Authority, is currently under investigation for signing a $51-million change order to fund project change orders requested by Jacobs Engineering. Documents uncovered show that Mr. Hill owns up to $100,000 of stock in Jacobs Engineering. Hill has since been suspended.