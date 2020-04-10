Frank: California Government Makes Recovery More Difficult

By

Lets get real. California has a $1.5 trillion unfunded series of liabilities and only $21 billion in “reserves”. In fact the State pension systems, CalPRS and CalSTRS, plus the health care system, alone are over one trillion in unfunded liabilities. They are collapsing—and that was before the current crisis. In a two week period CalPRS lost $69 billion in assets in the stock market. “The City of Hayward, in the Bay Area is rethinking its increase in the minimum wage, due to the virus. “The move by the three councilmembers comes in the wake of already massive layoffs in the Bay Area related to the COVID-19 outbreak and shelter in place order given last week by Gov. Gavin Newsom. “I’m trying to preserve jobs,” Marquez said. “I’m fearful if we don’t do something to help these businesses, people will be out of work.” Councilmember Sara Lamnin, who voted for the minimum wage ordinance last month, said Tuesday that the wage bump actually foments jobs loss. “Minimum wage increases do eliminate jobs, and in a time like this, we need to preserve them,” she said.” Even those that supported the minimum wage increase, when the economy was going good understood it would cost jobs. Now with the Wuhan Virus, the disaster magnifies. Even the Regressives admit that a minimum wage costs jobs—and we already know that AB 5 has cost tens of thousands of jobs—possibly over 200,000—and that is just since January 1. Add on top of that the Wuhan Virus shut downs—in one week California lost over a million jobs—while the nation lost 3.3 million. The recovery is being made more difficult by the Socialist , Regressive policies killing our economy before they virus. The virus puts the destruction on steroids.

California Government Makes Recovery More Difficult by Stephen Frank

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views 4/11/20

On March 26 the national unemployment numbers were released. Nationally, in the past week 3.3 million Americans were unemployed. In California, we contributed over one million to that number. While we are 14% of the nation, we had 33% of the unemployed. Could it be the implementation of AB 5, which was expected to kill hundreds of thousands of jobs, “worked”. No more free lance journalists, photographers, health care workers, truckers and more.

Then you have the price of gas. On March 25 the national average cost of unleaded was $2.06 a gallon. In Dallas the price was $1.61 a gallon—in Simi Valley it was $3.09—the difference between the Dallas cost and California—Sacramento taxes and government regulation of the gas formula.

The City of Hayward, in the Bay Area is rethinking its increase in the minimum wage, due to the virus.

“The move by the three councilmembers comes in the wake of already massive layoffs in the Bay Area related to the COVID-19 outbreak and shelter in place order given last week by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“I’m trying to preserve jobs,” Marquez said. “I’m fearful if we don’t do something to help these businesses, people will be out of work.”

Councilmember Sara Lamnin, who voted for the minimum wage ordinance last month, said Tuesday that the wage bump actually foments jobs loss. “Minimum wage increases do eliminate jobs, and in a time like this, we need to preserve them,” she said.”

Even those that supported the minimum wage increase, when the economy was going good understood it would cost jobs. Now with the Wuhan Virus, the disaster magnifies.

Yet, the State of California is on the way to a mandated $15 minimum wage.

How do you recover when AB 5 makes it too expensive to hire new workers, the minimum wage forces business to pay unqualified people wages and benefits that are not warranted?

Because of the factors noted, and others, this will accelerate the use of technology in California businesses. For instance, the push for driverless cars—already on the roads in San Fran, Oakland and Santa Ana, will be done by end of 2021—then rider share companies will need much fewer drivers and cars. Oh, the new cars will be electric, making environmentalists happy.

Telecommuting will continue to explode, on a permanent basis. The State could even give tax credits for telecommuting employees. This will alleviate a lot of the gridlock on the roads.

The biggest change will be in urban planning. The Left has been promoting the New York lifestyle. High density communities, pushing people on buses and subways, by the millions, causing close contact and the spreading of disease before the health care industry is aware of the problem. State Senator Scott Weiner, with his SB 50 and current legislation, SB 902, wants us to look and feel like New York. That goes along with the push to get people out of safe cars and into disease carrying, and physically dangerous, government transportation.

After this crisis is over, one way of staying well is to stay out of crowds. No elbow to elbow commute on the BART, watch movies that are streamed into your home instead of sitting inches away from strangers with the sniffles at a theater.

Life is going to change when this crisis is over. As part of that is the way we do business. In California, high taxes, bad regulations, dangerous housing policies and more, make it more irresponsible and unhealthy—and maybe it is a necessity that productive and responsible families leave the State.

Even the illegal aliens are going to be a bigger problem. Since the cost of hiring is so high in the former Golden States, the use of people that can be paid under the table makes more economic sense. So, low skilled or inexperienced Californians will not get hired, while cheap illegal labor will get the menial and bottom rung jobs.

The crisis has forced government to reconsider regulations and rules that hold back health care innovations, the building of needed masks, ventilations and pushing life saving drugs to the patients. The governors of Maine and New Hampshire have suspended the ban on plastic grocery bags, since they knew that cotton bags are disease carriers. Hopefully, like housing density, this too will be rethought, and ended.

Do not expect California to become responsible after this crisis ends. Only the financial collapse of the State will accomplish that. Just last week Kaiser Permanente decided not to build a $900 million facility in Oakland, due to delays, government costs and regulations. As tech firms leave the State, maybe the politicians will get the message?

Until then I would “short” California as if it was a stock. We are in trouble and those in charge are short term thinkers. Long term they still believe in making us the Socialist Paradise.

Can California recover? Not with current policies and leadership.