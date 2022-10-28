Frank: Did San Fran Nan Ask Cops to Give NO CASH BAIL TO HUSBANDS ATTACKER?

By

Did San Fran Nan Ask Cops to Give NO CASH BAIL TO HUSBANDS ATTACKER?

Editorial by Stephen Frank, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views 10/29/22

Is Nancy Pelosi a hypocrite? We all know the answer to that.

In 1984 Massachusetts Governor Mike Dukakis was running for President against Ronald Reagan. During on the debates he was asked that though you are an opponent of the death penalty, would you support it if you wife was raped. Dukakis gave a long winded non answer, the bottom line was he would not. At least he was consistent, even at the threat of death to his wife. Now will Nancy Pelosi be consistent?

Her husband was attacked, in their home, by an apparent illegal alien, from Canada. The attacker is being charged with attempted murder, home invasion and several other felonies. No idea yet if he is a career criminal or if this was targeted—allegedly he asked “where is Nancy?”

But Pelosi and her close friend Gavin Newsom have been leaders in the movement to get criminals back on the streets as quickly as possible. So why hasn’t Nancy publicly called for the no cash bail release of her husbands’ attacker?

Then you have to ask, if this was an illegal alien, will Gov. Newsom used the police in California to prevent ICE from deporting this criminal? If Newsom is consistent, he has to do that.

The bottom line is do not expect Pelosi or Newsom to be consistent. I would hope that a journalist will ask these questions of them and force them to give an answer.

We have a double standard in California apparently. The attacker of Paul Pelosi stays in jail, while the attacker of a person in a San Fran drug store gets out of jail immediately, with no cash bail.

Watch how this criminal is handler versus other criminals in San Fran—you will see the California double standard in action.