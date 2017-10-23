Frank: Disgusted at People in Sacramento Protecting Sexual Predators

By

L.A. Times had this headline “38 women have come forward to accuse director James Toback of sexual harassment”. This after the Weinstein perversions became public. In the same way, last week 140 women in Sacramento signed a letter denouncing the abuse and sexual harassment of females in the Capitol, Sacramento. One part of their message, since joined by 160 MORE women, was that “everybody” knew about the sexual harassment in the Capitol. Also, last week, documents were presented to the Sacramento District Attorney about Assemblyman Devon Mathis and an alleged sexual assault. But now I am totally disgusted with the people in Sacramento—they know about many more sexual predators in the Capitol—and say nothing. Women are abused and harassed and the “best and brightest” protect the sexual predators, like Jerry Brown is protecting illegal aliens. Shame on all of them.

Frank: Disgusted at People in Sacramento Protecting Predators

Stephen Frank, editorial, California Political News and Views, 10/24/17

I spent the past weekend at the Republican Party convention in Orange County. Among the attendees were legislators, staffers, lobbyists, consultants and others that spend their lives dealing with elected officials and getting people elected. One of the major topics talked about at the Lobby Bar at the Anaheim Marriott was the Mathis situation and others. The shock to me was, for instance, I told a legislative staffer that I knew of two Democrats and a Republican, in individual cases, involved in sexual harassment and being a predator.

When I said I did not know the name of the Republican, the staffer immediately responded with a GOP’ers name! When asked about the Democrats, I got three names in a matter of seconds. And, as I went to others, with the story about the two Dems and one Rep, I got the exact same names. It is an open secret the sexual Olympics going on in Sacramento.

As an example, one current Democrat legislator (story told me by three separate staffers), was having sex with a staff member on his office desk—and in so doing broke three of her ribs—the medics had to be called and she was taken to the hospital. Have you read about it in the papers?

The L.A. Times reported last week that for the second time a former Democrat Assemblyman, Steve Fox, cost the taxpayers $100,000 in settlement money for sexual harassment.

Then you have the case of an Assembly staffer getting a settlement and a new job, for not making it public about her harassment.

I expect that as the days and weeks go by, more Tobacks in Hollywood and legislators in Sacramento will be outed. That is a good thing. My urgent message to staffers and others in the Capitol, do not protect the slime of your community. In the end, those that knew and did not say anything will also be tarred as enablers. This is the time to come forward with the information.

As someone that helps candidates and endorses candidates I have a list of vetting questions, to make sure politically they are on the right side of the issues and personally have no baggage. I will now have to add another question—is there anybody that will accuse you of being a sexual predator or harasser, or being abusive?

In the old days of Artie Samish (a famous lobbyist in the 40’s and 50’s—he represented tobacco, alcohol and horse racing interests) would provide legislators with steak dinners, room accommodations at the old Senator Hotel and the blonde or brunette of their choice for the evening. At least back then while it was corrupt, it was consensual. Today, it is vulgar and demeaning.

Where is the media? The Sacramento Bee had this headline yesterday, “It’s ‘boys club’ at the California Capitol, say women working there”. Why have they sat on these stories for so long? If the Hollywood reporters are now willing to tell the truth about Weinstein, Toback and others, why can’t the Capitol media stop protecting the degenerates of the City that occupy the Capitol?

I do know that over the weekend, the Sacramento Bee was chasing down a story about a legislator involved with being a sexual predator. They were talking with witnesses and others.

Finally, why is the California Political News and Views the only outlet demanding an immediate outing of the predators in the Capitol? It is not enough for the Legislative leaders to denounce the predatory actions of their colleagues—they need to out them, expel them and let the public know that working in the Capitol is safe for women—and the men that are also harassed. Legislative leaders need to stop protecting immoral and illegal actions.

We do not need press releases, we need names and action. Clean up Sacramento.