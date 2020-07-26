Frank: Does the California Republican Party REALLY Support Prop. 13%

By

In politics you need to learn a single lesson—it is not what they say, it is what they do. Last week the California Republican Party held its Initiatives Committee. A couple of days before the California Political News and Views published its recommendation for the measures on the November ballot. I am pleased to note the CRP followed all my recommendations but one. And that is a shock! There are two measure on the November ballot that amend Prop. 13. Prop. 15 is the Split roll and the CRP voted to oppose it. Good choice. Prop. 19 also deals with amending Prop. 13==and it changes how assessments are made after a property passes to family members. Even the Pro Prop 19 representative admitted it would harm farmers. But the Committee appointed by the Chair recommended a NO POSITION on the measure—that is as good as supporting it. If the GOP is not against it, then it must be OK.

Stephen Frank, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 7/27/20

Is the California Republican Party bipolar? Looks like it. At this point it opposes thr Split Roll, Prop. 15. Yet, it does not take a stand against Prop. 19—a real victory for the Democrats! It should be noted that ALL members of the Committee are appointed by one person—the Chair, Jessica Patterson. So they decision is actually hers—she appointed the people. This is the first time since 1978 the State Party has not supported Prop. 13.

Most importantly it sends a message to those who are registered Republicans or thinking of registering GOP that the Party does not want to protect their home, farm or business. At the meeting, a Committee Member, Sam Blakeslee noted it was confusing for the Party to support Prop. 13 on one measure and oppose it on another. A senior leader of the Party announced, while they can do it the optics are bad. Have you been told before this what the Patterson appointed Committee did?

There is a way out of this. Prior to the recommendations going to the delegates for a final vote, the Chair and every Board member should sing a letter asking for a NO vote on Prop./ 13. Under CRP rules it will take a 2/3 vote to overturn the Patterson Initiative Committee recommendations. If the Party truly supports Prop. 13, this is the least they can do.

At the same time our Assembly and State Senate office holders need to sign a letter and send it to the delegates, asking for a NO vote as well. Leaders lead. You know I will send a message to all delegates asking the, to over turn the vote. I bet GOP organizations will do the same. If we do not stand up to protect Prop. 13, what do we stand for?

While all this is going on, we have a GOP member of the Assembly that does not want to be on the same slate as President Trump. He has been told that if he continues to hold that position, the Trump voters will not vote for him—and he will lose. It is his decision to win or lose. But Trump supporters are getting nervous. They see the CRP raising money using the name of the President—but the effort to elect him is Trump Talk run by the Trump for President campaign.

Finally, in January and February, the CRP Board of Directors endorsed candidates for legislative office. Now they are unendorsing the candidates. So far three Congressional candidates have been unendorsed and a attempt made to unendorsed=a State Senate candidate. One Board member complained that all these unenodrsement had less than ten hours notice.

So, the State Senate had a postponement on her unendorsement. In the meantime, staff has told me there are at least four more congressional candidates to be unendorsed. The real question is, if these are such bad people why did the CRP Board endorse them in the first place? Obliviously no one did the proper vetting.

The question is why denounce these people now. Simple answer. By unendorsing it cuts off all funding and support, volunteers will go elsewhere and their vote total in November will be down. That is important because under the CRP formula the more votes you get in November, the more delegates you get to appoint. Please note all those that have been unendorsed—

Looks like the California Republican party is as chaotic as the streets of Portland or Seattle. And those on the waiting list for the guillotine, are conservative. What do you think we should do?