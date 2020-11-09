Frank: JUDGE BREATHES NEW LIFE INTO GAVIN NEWSOM RECALL

By

Thanks to the Courts, we have another 120 days to get the needed signatures to Recall Gov. Newsom and return Constitutional government to California. We have another opportunity to get public safety, schools and churches open. Will Newsom keep churches closed for Christmas as he did for Easter? You know it. Time for action. Go to www.RecallGavin2020.com, donate to the cause and download the petition.

JUDGE BREATHES NEW LIFE INTO GAVIN NEWSOM RECALL

By Stephen Frank, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 11/9/20

Late last week a Superior Court Judge granted the application of the Recall Newsom Committee an additional 120 days to finish their efforts to restore legislative balance to California,

In granting this first ever type of extension the Court recognized the deleterious effects that Newsom’s one-man rule has had on California.

For the past several months and against great odds the brave voters of California have through entirely all volunteer efforts been gathering signatures to trigger an election to throw Newsom out of office. To date they have collected over 700 thousand signatures, and with this extension (and your help) will be able to cross the finish line and hopefully, defeat Newsom in the Spring of 2021.

I was an early supporter and strategist for this recall, and I remain committed to seeing its success conclusion.

With the prospect of a Biden Presidency looming on the horizon, we could face further draconian lock downs by Newsom, aided and abetted by the White House.

Ask yourself, can your family afford more lost job opportunities? Can your children afford more lost classroom time and a future where they’ll never achieve their potential thanks to Gavin Newsom?

The Court recognized the interference in your Constitutional rights of Recall due to actions of the governor. Now is the time for you to fight back—fight back for those who want to attend churches, closed by government. Fight back for the children who deserve a quality education. Fight back for the victims of crimes due to a Governor and his Democrat minions.

It is easy to help. Go to RecallGavin2020.com and sign up as a volunteer, download the petition and instructions and if you can, donate to the cause.

It is time for Californians to fight back. Recall Gavin Newsom.