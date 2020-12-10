Frank: No More Silence, it is time to Defend Women!

By

No More Silence, it is time to Defend Women!

Stephen Frank, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 12/11/20

Leaders Lead

They lead on values, they lead on principles, they lead when others are unwilling to speak out. To some, being a leader is like a person seeing a parade, grabbing a baton, going to the front of the parade and declaring leadership. It is this type of “leadership” that has gotten the California Republican party in trouble.

We were told that having a woman as Chair of the Party would open the doors to a bigger Party, a party more sensitive to the needs of women. Yet, on the most important issue to woman, safety and stopping sexual abuse, our Party and its Chair, have all been silent.

In 2011 Bill Brough sexually harassed a fellow city councilwoman, Lisa Bartlett. With no other recourse, Bartlett had to air her grievance at the Orange County Republican Party in 2019 after her complaint in 2011 was ignored and others over the years dismissed it out of hand. Did Patterson speak up about this? No.

In 2015, Brough is alleged to have sexually battered a Lobbyist Heather Baez. In the Pre-#METOO era, the Rules Committee in the Capitol use a weak reason to dismiss the claim. This claim Bill Brough denied the existence of until Public Records came out confirming its’ existence. Did Patterson call Brough out for his lie? No.

Later, Jenniffer Rodriguez (now Alizeri) was propositioned with an offer of influence for sex by Brough. This complaint was substantiated by the Assembly Rules Committee. This led to Brough being stripped of all of his committee assignments for his last 6 months in office. Where was Jessica Patterson?

In 2019, Assemblyman Bill Brough endorsed Jessica Patterson for CRP Chair, and she accepted his endorsement. Perhaps this is why Chairwoman Patterson said nothing?

A few days ago, a woman charged Bill Brough with rape and sodomy. She is the sixth known victim of Bill Brough’s decade-long known pattern of Sexual misconduct. The incident occurred in 2015. There is an active criminal investigation and national media coverage of the issue.

Here is a story from ABC about the charges, click on the video in the article for a shocking report:

https://abc7.com/bill-brough-orange-county-politics-sexual-harbrough%20rape%20abc%20newsrasment-gop/8507627/

As Chair of the California Republican Party, I will not be silent. If a Democrat or Republican abuses women, they will be denounced, censured and isolated. They will not be part of our Party or the political system.

Just as Jessica has been silent, and protective, of the CRP Delegates that SUPPORTED Joe Biden over President Trump, she has been silent about Bill Brough and his abuse of women. As Chair I will lead the effort to disassociate the Party from Bill Brough and those like him.

Are you with me when I say the Party cannot be silent about rape or sexual abuse—even by our own elected officials?

Leaders Lead. I will lead the Party and not be silent.