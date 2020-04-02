Frank: Policy Update for Candidates and Volunteer Organizations

Each day the news brings us stories about Governor Newson releasing thousands of prisoners, giving commutations to 19 murders, CalPERS lost $69 billion in less than a month, Bay Area governments have suspended the ban on grocery bags—and replaced it with a ban on reusable, disease carrying bags.

Each of us are inundated with requests for money by political parties and PAC’s. But except for saying “Support Trump” or “Take Back the Congress”, we as volunteers and especially our candidates get little or no direction on issues for the campaigns, letters to the editor, use in the social media—and when we can walk and talk freely, for the campaign coming up.

Because those responsible for briefing the candidates need help, At least once a week the California Political News and Views will run a compilation of stories that can be used by candidates, organizational newsletter and blast emails.

Between the Fake News and the beg letters, we all need real information, with an explanation of how it affects our lives—that is what the California Political News and Views is about. And, when the crisis is over, I will again be touring the State giving speeches, holding training sessions and proving FREE help to campaign for city council, school board and the Legislature. If you have any questions, feel free to call me at 805-795-1271.