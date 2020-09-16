Frank: Scandal Behind Local Tax Increases: Soros Type Group Promotes Them Secretly

By

I bet you never heard of this organization, “TBWBH Props & Measures—Revenue Consulting for Public Agencies”. When they say “revenue consulting”, they mean tax increases. In many cases they go to a city manager or County Administrator and tell them they could get more revenues so government can spend more money. Who are they? From their web site: :

“California’s leading revenue measure strategy and communications consulting firm.

We’ve passed over 430 successful bond and tax measures, providing more than $20 billion in voter-approved funding for facility and infrastructure improvements and quality public services in California.

Building Public Consensus in Communities Throughout California and the Nation

Successful revenue measures are built upon a foundation of strong community consensus. We work with our clients to identify shared community priorities and values in order to identify the elements of a successful revenue proposal. We have built community consensus for revenue measures in hundreds of communities throughout our home state of California and many communities across the country. We know how to develop successful revenue proposals and communicate with voters in urban, suburban and rural communities. “

In other words, they manipulate the public into believing that unless you pass a tax increase or bond, your town will collapse.

Tax increases are an INDUSTRY, not a need. It is an abuse of the taxpayer and government kept it secret—until now. The California Political News and Views is exposing this industry—taxpayers have a right to know.

Stephen Frank, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 9/17/20

This is how the fleecing of the public works. TBWBH goes to a City manager or County Administration with a plan. They show how much money can be racked in by government with a sales tax increase or a bond measure. Then they survey, to determine the words to use and the promises made. In 2018 lots of cities did this with promises of better public safety, libraries, street repairs or other needed/feel good words. Then afterwards the public found out that a lot of the increased revenues was actually going to bail out CalPERS—and finding out how the money was really spent took a CPA in government financing to determine the truth.

For instance Palmdale is currently asking for a ¾ cent tax increase. How will that money be spent? From the Yes ballot argument:

Palmdale, CA| Antelope Valley Press | 07-16

PALMDALE — The City Council approved a proposed ballot measure for a three-quarter-cent sales tax increase that is expected to bring an estimated $12 million annually in local revenue to the city if approved by local voters on Nov. 3. The city needs to close an estimated $5.4 million deficit.”

Almost half is to cover a deficit, money already spent. Then you have this, “The estimated $12 million in revenue generated by the proposed sales tax increase, if approved by local voters this November, would help protect Palmdale’s long-term financial stability and maintain essential services, which include repairing streets/potholes, addressing homelessness, maintaining 911 emergency response, keeping public areas safe/clean for all, retaining local businesses, protecting local water sources and maintaining veterans, seniors, mental health and community programs, according to the proposed ballot language.”

Just because an item is mentioned, does not mean they will spend money on it. They can spend 1% of the new revenues on this and claim to be legitimate. Of course it is IMPOSSIBLE to determine if the new revenues are really spent on these items, since once the money goes into the General Fund, they become lost. In fact, it allows the City Council to take this new money and spend it on special interest projects and items the public would not like. Nothing stops them from doing this.

That is why TBWBH comes in and polls how high the tax can go, what to claim it will be spent on. Oh, all of this with taxpayer money—money meant for street repair, libraries and public safety, not as a fund to finance further deficit spending projects unwanted by the public.

There will be 240 tax increases on the ballot on November 3. I would ask my city council or Board of Supervisors if they hired this firm or another in the same industry, how much they paid and where in the budget did they steal the money finance this fleecing of the public. Some might answer that private sources financed this. Ok, where is their FPPC# and why do they not have one? That is a violation of the law.

Every time there is a discussion of either a tax increase or bond measure to be put forward by your City Council, you need to get involved. Demand answers to your questions:

Are you consulting with an outside organization to crate this tax? Have you polled this issue or do you have an agreement to poll? How much is the poll and where does the money come from? Where in the approved budget is the approval of spending General Fund money on a political campaign. Ask for a complete record of the City Manager and City staff, along with council members emails and correspondence to see who else is involved and how the City and outsiders are using government staff and resources to promote a political campaign and tax increase.

The public needs to know that tax increases and bonds, for cities or school districts do not magically appear. TBWBH and firms like it make money off the pain of tax increases. Government grows, people stagnant or move into poverty thanks to government action. In this case it is a cabal between private firms and Big Government advocates vs. the people and small business.. Thought you should how the greedy inside and outside of government manipulate you to separate you from your money in secret.