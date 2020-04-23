Frank: Trump Volunteers: The Way to Victory in November

By

The election of 2016 was different from many others. GOP groups, especially in California, stayed away from Donald Trump. Several GOP office holders, like Catherine Baker, Chad Mayes, Steve Knight and David Hadley, refused to endorse the President. To make up for those loss of elected officials, thousands of NPP and Democrats wanted to elect Trump. But, they would not work with the Republican Party. That led to an historic effort by volunteers to create county by county organizations, phone banks, rallies and street and freeway sign projects. The Trump campaign realized they needed troops that wanted to elect him and all of those people were not Republicans. So, the campaign hired Tim Clark, a well-known California consultant. He did not work for any Republican organization, he worked for Donald Trump. Then he formed a team. The original team was led by Malcolm McGough, Woody Woodrum and others. Regional managers were then recruited along with 42 County Captains. They would have organized in all 58, but the Trump campaign decided to use California callers in the five battleground states, rather than making calls inside the State. This is a story about volunteers, real volunteers, Republicans, Democrats and NPP working together to re-elect the President.

Trump Volunteers: The Way to Victory in November

Stephen Frank, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 4/24/20 .

Susan Walsh of Tulare is why the 2016 California Trump Volunteers was founded. She was the Trump Captain for Tulare County. Until Donald Trump she was a Democrat. As a Trump volunteer she registered close to 2,000 GOP’ers, held possibly the largest Watch Party in the State, with about 500 (not a typo) in attendance. And she did this without the support of the Republican Party, in the county or State. Yet, Susan was just one of the leaders—in all the effort had 517 city leaders statewide.

Then you have Mac Young, a person never involved in politics before Trump. He had great tech skills. How did he get involved? Mac watched a Trump debate and was sold. This is the affect Trump has on people. He is down to earth, sincere and does not back down when he knows he is right. To President Trump our Constitution cannot be compromised.

The Trump campaign brought together people who did not know each other and had very different backgrounds. Malcolm McGough had worked campaigns in Connecticut and in several States for Trump, prior to being put in charge of rallies for Trump in Anaheim and Sacramento and assisting on many others. He was then appointed as the Political and Field Operations Director, responsible for operations across the state. Oh, Malcolm, a good friend, is also an Australian.

Then you have Woody Woodrum of San Diego. He became the State Volunteer leader and one of the 6 Regional managers. Woody has a long political background, including running for office and being a leader in the Phyllis Schlafly organization, “Eagle Forum”. He is a long-time member of the San Diego Republican Central Committee and a State delegate

I should note that the creation of 517 city leaders, 42 county chairs and 6 regional managers came between the June 3, 2016 primary and the start of the Republican National Convention weeks later. As a long time grass roots organizer, I was impressed with the quality and dedication of the leadership that made this happen.

One of the stars of the 2016 California Trump effort was Rachel Gunther of Long Beach. Not only was she a regional manager for the campaign, but at her own expense, she financed a headquarters for the campaign. In fact, around the State Trump supporters had a hard time using GOP headquarters for their efforts, so they created locations to do the work.

In 2016, if you wanted information on what the Trump campaign was doing, you went to the Californians for Trump Facebook page, set up in 2015 by Liz Ritchie. Liz had been involved with campaigns prior to Trump, but her social media efforts and acting as a Regional Manager for Trump, allowed her to show her organizational abilities and her critical thinking about motivating folks to work for the President.

How successful was this operation? In the last week of the campaign, the California volunteers made approximately 1.6 million calls to the five battleground, states each of which Trump needed to win the Electoral College—and he did. The campaign also deployed around 3500 people into Nevada and Colorado to door nock for the campaign.

To be clear the 2016 effort reported directly to New York. Not to Sacramento or to any formal Republican agency or organization. This is how volunteers work best.

Now in 2020, most of the same leaders are going to do the same work they did in 2016. This effort will be the only one with the prime goal in California of getting President Trump re-elected. It will be the only effort, again, that will work in California and the battle-ground states to re-elect our President, working with Republican, Democrats and NPP voters. This is how Trump unites people on a grassroots level. At his rallies on average, 25% of the crowd are registered Democrat. This is the only operation that will include them, with Republicans and Independents to protect our Constitutional government.

To get involved in the 2020 Trump effort, please contact Malcolm McGough at [email protected]