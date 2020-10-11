Frank: What is Leadership in Modern Political Organizations?

By

Some take the easy way out to determine “leadership” of political organizations. We look for someone with experience in political campaigns. These traits include the right ideology, good political contacts, and knowledge of polling, communications and brochures. Of course, you want someone who is a good strategist, and that is where we lose. The strategists we have, or officials of political organizations know politics, but do not know, at a grass roots level the community as real people, their concerns, needs or desires. That happens only when the leaders are part of the community, not just a political person. There is a leader of a statewide organization that lives in a town of 140,000. There is lots of action on the city council, school board, community events and efforts. Literally, until she was elected head of the statewide political organization, NO ONE in town knew she existed. She had no community relationship or experience in her longtime hometown. In fact, she does not go to church in her hometown and children go to a school in another town. Leadership must know politics—and the thinking of real people. You get that by being involved in the community—whether the community is citywide or statewide.

What is Leadership in Modern Political Organizations?

Stephen Frank, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 10/12/20

What do we need in experience for leaders of political organizations? Is it someone with lots of political experience? Of course. Yet a really good strategist has to have lots of real life interaction and including leadership of community organizations, knowing real people, and working on real community issues and problems. The community can be your home town or the whole State of California but there is no substitute for real work and connection.

By dealing with non-political issues, by helping to provide needed services, programs and assistance to the community you get a different perspective on how to motivate voters. Without this experience, your strategy is based on polling and politics—but it is not complete.

For instance, many of you know me as an activist, a long-time political pundit and as an adviser to campaigns and issues. As such, my advice is based not only being a former elected member of the CRP Board of Directors or California Republican Assembly state President, but as a leader in statewide and community organizations.

Currently, I serve as a Commissioner for the Ventura County Air Pollution Control District Advisory Committee. I not only write about the subject, but I am an inside government influencer on policy. Plus, I serve as an appointee of the Ventura County Board of Supervisors with regard to the historic El Ranchi Simi Valley Cemetery.

In the past, I served as a volunteer as the Chair of the Girl Scout Councils of California for five years. Then I served another five years as chair of the Los Angeles Travelers Aid Society—which is a social service agency working with runaway and throwaway children. I have an ideological view of the homeless, but have also actually worked in the field. So, when I give candidates advise on the subject, it is not based on reading something, it is based on real life experiences. There is no substitute for connection and hard work.

I am also a proud Army veteran, having served in the First Infantry Division (The Big Red One) during the Vietnam war. As a machine gunner on helicopters and jeeps I like to say I was LEGALLY able to kill communists. But, this experience also reminds me of the scars of wars and why we need a strong military and foreign policy. This is not knowledge from a textbook, but from real life.

From serving on a local Neighborhood Council as President, to putting on parades to support our police, I am leading by example of what leadership is about. When candidates ask me for strategy and advice, it is based on both my political experience as well as deep community roots, locally and statewide.

We need to look at leadership in a different, broader way for the future. It is obvious the current criteria is not working. Just as the Party is operating the same as if it were 1950, with updated technology, but the systems are just the same. In the past we had a database, even before computers—it was shoe boxes with 4×6 cards with information on each voter in the district. Today, we use Excel—for the same goal and purpose. But it is still the same database. We need to evolve quickly or we will never be relevant as a party in California again.

You understand voters by being among them, in non-political times and circumstances. Not, by the reading of polls (if Trump believed in traditional polls he would have lost in 2016) or focus groups, biased studies and the like that people use to validate themselves. The best candidates for office are those with a community base, service to volunteer organizations and meeting community needs—not those bred to run for office.

What do you think? What do you believe makes the leader for the future? I would like to hear from you—our future as a free society, or at least a free California is at stake..